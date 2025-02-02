Can Guyana Afford the PNCR’s Lofty Promises?

By Rennie Parris

Kaieteur News- Welcome back to Talking Dollars & Making Sense. As Guyana prepares for the 2025 general and regional elections, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has unveiled a series of ambitious policy proposals aimed at transforming the country’s economic landscape. While these proposals are undoubtedly eye-catching, their feasibility and sustainability warrant closer examination. Let’s dissect aspects of the PNCR’s platform and evaluate their practicality.

Monthly Cash Grants for Every Adult Guyanese

The PNCR’s plan to distribute monthly cash grants of $100,000 to $150,000 to every adult Guyanese has caught significant attention. In an interview on October 24th, 2024, with Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan, the Leader of the PNCR, Aubrey Norton, explained, “we have argued that somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 per month, can be transferred to Guyanese 18 years and above.” Using the average of $125,000 per month and the government’s estimate of 600,000 eligible recipients (local and abroad), this initiative would cost an astounding $900 billion annually. This figure represents approximately 65% of the projected 2025 national budget of $1.382 trillion.

Such a monumental allocation raises important concerns:

Funding Source: How does the PNCR plan to sustain this program without compromising other essential services?

• Economic Impact: What are the inflationary effects of injecting $900 billion annually into the economy? Injecting so much money could spark demand-pull inflation, occurring when spending grows faster than the economy can supply goods. Without careful planning, the short-term growth boost might lead to long-term inflation risks if production can’t catch up.

That said, I do support the idea of cash grants – but only if they are part of a well-structured framework that encourages positive behaviors and aligns with long-term national goals. They work best when tied to behaviors that benefit society, such as boosting school attendance, encouraging health screenings, or promoting skills training. This approach ensures that financial support is a tool for promoting socioeconomic development. These programs can support meaningful change while ensuring fiscal balance and long-term planning.

Tax Threshold Increase

Another major proposal involves raising the tax threshold to $400,000 per month. Given that most employees and self-employed individuals in Guyana earn below this amount, the government’s annual tax revenue would decrease by an estimated $45 billion.

While tax relief can provide much-needed breathing room for households, this move would simultaneously erode the government’s ability to fund critical infrastructure projects, healthcare, education, and other public services. The PNCR must articulate how it plans to offset this significant revenue shortfall without compromising the delivery of essential services.

Old Age Pension Increase

The PNCR also proposes increasing the monthly old-age pension to $100,000. This measure would cost an additional $55 billion annually. While supporting retirees is a laudable goal, the sustainability of such a program is questionable given the broader fiscal pressures these policies collectively impose.

The Budgetary Reality

Even if the PNCR saves $300 billion through capital expenditure reallocation, reduces corruption, and improves government efficiency, the combined costs of proposed cash grants, tax relief, and pension increases would still result in a deficit. More concerning, these policies – when combined with existing spending priorities for various government ministries and programs – would deplete the entire Natural Resource Fund (NRF) within a year.

Under the current NRF Act, withdrawals are capped to ensure the fund’s long-term viability. To access the full balance, the PNCR would need to amend the NRF Act, a move that would undermine the fiscal safeguards designed to promote intergenerational equity.

The NRF’s current balance of $646 billion, proceeds from oil, royalties, investment income, government taxes and non-taxed revenue, carbon credits, and the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund are projected to provide the government with $1.7 trillion in spending power in 2025. However, the $900 billion PNCR cash-grant policy would reduce that amount to $800 billion. Additionally, the $45 billion reduction in tax revenue due to raising the tax threshold and the $55 billion increase in spending from higher pensions would leave the government with $700 billion – a figure that must fund the entire government, including ministries, loan servicing (which has skyrocketed over the last 4.5 years), and new PNCR initiatives like rent, mortgage, and utility subsidies, childcare assistance, and a 35% salary increase. By the end of 2025, there would be no money left in the NRF.

Making matters worse, if oil prices drop to an average of $50 per barrel– a real possibility given the volatility of global energy markets –Guyana’s oil revenue could shrink by up to $185 billion. This would force the government to choose between massive spending cuts or taking on more debt, further increasing the deficit.

Support for Hot School Meals and University Stipends

I agree with the PNCR’s proposed policy of providing two hot school meals per day. This initiative ensures that students get the nutrition they need to focus on their studies, leading to better academic outcomes. However, in my view, this policy should be part of a newly created Buy-Guyana Initiative, ensuring that, whenever possible, taxpayers’ dollars are spent on Made-in-Guyana products. For example, catering companies providing meals to students should source ingredients from local farmers, livestock producers, and fisheries etc. This creates a multiplier effect by driving demand for locally produced goods, generating income for small businesses, and keeping economic benefits within our borders.

Another PNCR policy proposal worth discussing is the $50,000 monthly stipend for University of Guyana and technical institute students. While this is a good first step, the policy feels half-baked because it lacks clearly defined outcomes. Instead of simply handing out stipends, the government could tie this policy to work experience through part-time internships. The government should collaborate with private and public sector employers through tertiary institutions to create part-time internships for students, matching employer contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000 per month. To qualify and maintain the stipend, students should be required to maintain a certain GPA and positively contribute to these internships. sThis initiative will cost up to $4.5 billion annually. This approach would not only support students financially but also prepare them for the workforce, giving them practical experience that enhances their career prospects.

A Need for Realistic and Inclusive Policies

While the PNCR’s proposals may resonate with voters at first glance, their lack of a sustainable framework is deeply concerning. Policies must be grounded in fiscal realism and designed to promote inclusive growth. Bold promises without substantive backing risk creating economic chaos and eroding public trust.

Guyana’s rapidly growing economy presents an unprecedented opportunity to uplift its people. However, this requires careful planning, prudent resource management, and policies that balance short-term relief with long-term prosperity. Eye-catching proposals may capture headlines but only sound, realistic policies can ensure a brighter future for all Guyanese.

To achieve this, policymakers must adopt a strategic approach that prioritizes fiscal discipline, equitable resource distribution, and investments in sectors that drive sustainable development. The time has come for leaders to rise above populist rhetoric and commit to solutions that truly serve the nation’s long-term interests.

As always, I encourage you to think critically about these issues and their potential impact on our economy. Let’s keep this conversation going. Until next time, stay informed and engaged – because a strong Guyana requires strong, sustainable policies.

