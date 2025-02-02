Latest update February 2nd, 2025 8:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Arab ministers reject Trump’s call to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Feb 02, 2025 News

US president has suggested that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza.

Aljazeera – Foreign ministers of five Arab countries have issued a joint statement rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.

The statement, released on Saturday, presented a unified stance against US President Donald Trump’s call for Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza.

Foreign ministers and officials from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League said Trump’s proposed move would threaten stability in the region, spread conflict and undermine prospects for peace.

“We affirm our rejection of [any attempts] to compromise Palestinians’ unalienable rights, whether through settlement activities, or evictions or annex of land or through vacating the land from its owners … in any form or under any circumstances or justifications,” the joint statement read.

Arab ministers reject Trump’s call to displace Palestinians from Gaza

The meeting came after Trump said last week that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza, which he called a ‘demolition site’ [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

The meeting came after Trump said last week that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza, which he called a “demolition site” following 15 months of Israeli bombardment that rendered most of its 2.3 million people homeless.

Egypt and Jordan – key US allies in the region – have repeatedly rejected Trump’s proposal to “clean out” Gaza. Jordan is home to several million Palestinians, while tens of thousands live in Egypt.

On Wednesday, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also rejected Trump’s idea and said Egyptians would take to the streets to express their disapproval.

“Displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is an injustice that we cannot take part in,” he added.

However, on Thursday, Trump reiterated the idea, saying, “We do a lot for them, and they are going to do it,” in apparent reference to abundant US aid, including military assistance, to Egypt and Jordan.

Analysts have said Trump’s proposal would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Yousef Munayyer, head of the Palestine/Israel programme at the Arab Center Washington DC, told Al Jazeera earlier this week that Trump’s “outrageous” statement should be condemned for violating all norms and basic rights.

“Trump says all kinds of things,” Munayyer said, explaining that the US president’s statement should be taken with a hint of scepticism.

“Sometimes, they’re things that he means. Sometimes, they’re things that he doesn’t mean. Sometimes, they’re things that he heard in a conversation that he had five minutes ago. Sometimes, they’re things that he thinks he heard but misunderstood.”

The foreign ministers on Saturday highlighted that they “look forward to working with the administration of US President Donald Trump to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, in accordance with the two-state solution”.

They also welcomed Egypt’s plans to hold an international conference in the near future with the United Nations that would be focused on rebuilding Gaza and affirmed the UN’s main aid agency for Palestinians, UNRWA’s “pivotal, indispensable and irreplaceable role” in the enclave which has been mostly flattened during the fifteen months war between Israel and Hamas.

(Arab ministers reject Trump’s call to displace Palestinians from Gaza)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred...

Feb 02, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Olympic Kremlin, the star of Slingerz Stables, was named Horse of the Year at the One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards held on Friday evening in Berbice. The Brazilian-bred...
Read More
Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic Doubles Court opening

Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic...

Feb 02, 2025

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Feb 02, 2025

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports Awards and Dinner

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports...

Feb 02, 2025

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025 Eight-Ball C/ship today  

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025...

Feb 02, 2025

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat visiting Canadian New Western Cricket Club in friendly cricket match

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat...

Feb 02, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]