Anansi; the Cunning Spider brought to life at the National Cultural centre

Laughter, gasps, and applause echoed through the National Cultural Centre as the story of Anansi, the cunning spider, came to life at the National Cultural Centre. Anansi, the cunning spider, is a central figure in Caribbean and West African folklore.

His stories, which originated in Ghana and were carried to the Caribbean by enslaved Africans, have been told for generations as a means of entertainment, education, and moral guidance. These tales celebrate intelligence over strength and teach valuable lessons about resourcefulness, resilience, and the consequences of one’s actions

Mischievous Anansi weaved his way through a series of adventures, outsmarting larger and more powerful foes with his quick thinking and clever tricks.

Last week, the Ministry of Education raised the bar for literary and cultural engagement in schools with the highly anticipated staging of Anansi at the National Cultural Centre.

This thrilling production by GEM’s Theatre Production, brings to life the legendary trickster of Caribbean folklore, blending humor, wit, and valuable life lessons in a way that captivates both students and educators alike.

From the moment the curtains opened, Anansi proved to be an electrifying experience. The first day of performances saw the National Cultural Centre filled to capacity, with eager students from secondary schools across Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Ten and Georgetown packing the venue.

Now part of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) English Literature syllabus, it is an essential literary work that students are required to study. The Ministry of Education’s decision to stage this production is a bold and innovative move to help students engage with the text beyond the pages of a book. By seeing Anansi’s adventures unfold on stage, students gain a deeper understanding of the narrative, themes, and cultural significance of these timeless tales.

English literature educator attached to the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ingrid Richards- Fung, stated that the ministry has long recognized the power of theatre in education. She noted that literature is often seen as challenging or intimidating for students, but live productions like these allow them to experience the story in a dynamic and relatable way.

According to Ms. Fung, “This approach has already yielded positive results.”

In 2024, a similar initiative contributed to an increase in the English Literature pass rate at CSEC.

Mrs. Fung solidly commended Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand for the school play.

Minister Manickchand envisions bringing literature education to life for students preparing for their examinations, with the goal of sparking greater interest in the subject and helping more students excel.

Over the course of the week, secondary school students from across the country had the chance to experience the play firsthand. To ensure even wider access, the Ministry of Education has also arranged for the production to be recorded and uploaded to its social media platforms, allowing students, educators, and the public to view the performance. (MOE feature)

