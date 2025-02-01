Savory falls for 99, joins the heartbreaking ‘99 Club’ in West Indies Championship

(SportsMax) – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Kemol Savory experienced the agony of falling one run short of a century on Friday, joining the long list of batters who have suffered the same fate in the history of the West Indies Championship. Facing Barbados at the Guyana National Stadium, Savory was dismissed for 99, adding his name to a frustrating yet illustrious group of cricketers who have been stranded one shy of three figures.

The ‘99 Club’ is an exclusive yet painful fraternity that dates back to 1966 when Guyana’s Basil Butcher became the first batter in modern West Indies domestic cricket records to be dismissed for 99. Since then, 32 other batters, including the likes of Alvin Kallicharan, Jimmy Adams, Devon Smith, and Kieran Powell, have shared the same fate.

Notably, Devon Smith has endured this heartbreak the most, falling on 99 three times during his distinguished career. The Ottley brothers, Kjorn and Yannic, have also both been dismissed at 99, with Yannic suffering the misfortune twice. Kensington Oval in Barbados has been the venue for six such dismissals, making it the most frequent site of near-misses in the competition’s history.

Savory’s dismissal in the ongoing West Indies Championship makes him the latest addition to a list that spans nearly six decades. While the knock underlines his skill and leadership, the disappointment of falling short of a century will linger, as it has for many before him.

As Savory’s disappointment settles, he can take solace in knowing he is in esteemed company. Many who have fallen at 99 have gone on to achieve great success, proving that the number, while unfortunate, is still a testament to batting excellence.

