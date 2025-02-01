Romaine Brackenridge joins Slingerz FC from Harbour View FC

-BritCham Chairman Faizal Khan joins Slingerz FC as Director

Kaieteur Sports-Slingerz Football Club has made significant strides in bolstering its team and leadership, with the signing of defender Romaine Brackenridge, and Chairman of the British Chambers of Commerce Faizal Khan as the club’s newest Director.

The club, yesterday, announced the acquisition of central defender Romaine Brackenridge from Jamaica’s Harbour View FC, who has established himself as a formidable presence in defence in the Jamaica Premier League.

He brings a wealth of experience from his tenure in the Jamaican Premier League, where his football journey has seen him represent top Jamaican clubs, including Tivoli Gardens and Portmore United, before his stint with Harbour View FC.

Brackenridge recently made his debut for Guyana’s senior men’s national team, the Golden Jaguars, in a CONCACAF Nations League A match against Barbados, contributing to a 5-3 victory.

Eligible to represent Guyana through his grandparents, Brackenridge’s inclusion in the national team underscores his versatility and skill on the field.

At Slingerz FC, Brackenridge will reunite with fellow Jamaican Kemar Beckford, who is returning for his second season with the club.

He will also join forces with defender Terique Mohammed, a former Canadian U-20 international, and forward Kelsey Benjamin, further strengthening the team’s line-up as they compete in the GFF Elite League.

Jamaal Shabazz, Slingerz FC’s Head Coach and Technical Director, expressed his enthusiasm about Brackenridge’s signing, adding that “Romaine’s addition is a significant milestone for Slingerz FC. His international experience and defensive expertise will not only fortify our backline but also inspire our younger players.”

“Having a national team player of his calibre elevates the standard of football within our club and sets a benchmark for others. I am confident that Romaine will be instrumental in our quest to win the league and establish Slingerz FC as a formidable force in the Caribbean, Shabazz stated.

Meanwhile, as the club strengthen its squad, Slingerz FC also announced the appointment of Faizal Khan, Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (BritCham Guyana), as a new Director.

Khan, a British-born Guyanese businessman, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Guysons and has been pivotal in fostering UK-Guyana trade relations.

His leadership at BritCham Guyana underscores his dedication to enhancing bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Beyond his business acumen, Khan has made significant contributions to Guyanese football. His tenure with the Malta Football Federation as an international scout and agent provided him with valuable insights, which he later applied in his role with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Khan was instrumental in integrating top diaspora talent into the national program, facilitating the inclusion of players such as Matthew Briggs, Neil Danns, and Isaiah Jones.

Club President Javed Ali welcomed Khan’s appointment, stating, “We are honoured to have Faizal join our leadership team. His vast experience in both business and football will be invaluable as we strive to build a professional club and brand at Slingerz FC.”

According to Ali, Khan’s strategic vision aligns perfectly with Slingerz FC’s goals, and the club us looking forward to the positive impact he’s expecting to bring.

