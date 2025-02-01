(Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta Conquerors Football Club)

Latest update February 1st, 2025 6:45 AM
Feb 01, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports-Fruta Conquerors Football Club, on Tuesday last, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where they elected Martin Massiah as their new President.
Following the elections at at the Fruta Conquerors Club House, Sakura Road, Tucville, the 30-year-old Massiah will serve as the club’s leader, where stands as one of the youngest active Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Club President.
According to a release from the club, Massiah is a marketing strategy consultant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in the UK.
He currently serves as the Administrator of the Generation Next Community Development Association, where he has led multiple leadership and entrepreneurship programs.
Massiah holds an MSc in International Business from Hult International Business School in Boston and has studied in Dubai, London, and China. He has also undergone strategic commercialising and marketing training under the guidance of Concacaf and FIFA.
Massiah will be supported by a highly accomplished and diverse team of professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the club’s leadership, with Businessman Mark Defreitas elected to serve as the club’s First Vice President.
Mr. Dmitri Nicholson, Executive Director of Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG), is the Second Vice President, while Secretary is Odessa Layne-Abrams and the position of Treasurer was filled by Nzinga Maxwell.
Assistant Secretary/Treasurer is Retired Lieutenant Colonel Lelon Saul, former CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (2017-2020), retired Guyana Defence Force officer, UNDP associate, and current Georgetown Councillor.
The Executive Committee Members are Junior Ramkelawan, Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Denise Miller and former Conquerors stalwart and coach, Delon Williams.
The election was conducted under the oversight of Lawrence ‘Sparrow’ Griffith, serving as the Elections Officer, and Shercola Exeter-Sardina from the Electoral Committee of the Guyana Football Federation.
