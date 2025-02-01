Latest update February 1st, 2025 6:45 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta Conquerors Football Club

Feb 01, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports-Fruta Conquerors Football Club, on Tuesday last, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where they elected Martin Massiah as their new President.

Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta Conquerors Football Club

Fruta Conquerors players and coaching staff joined their new Executive Committee following their AGM.  

Following the elections at at the Fruta Conquerors Club House, Sakura Road, Tucville, the 30-year-old Massiah will serve as the club’s leader, where stands as one of the youngest active Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Club President.

According to a release from the club, Massiah is a marketing strategy consultant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in the UK.

He currently serves as the Administrator of the Generation Next Community Development Association, where he has led multiple leadership and entrepreneurship programs.

Massiah holds an MSc in International Business from Hult International Business School in Boston and has studied in Dubai, London, and China. He has also undergone strategic commercialising and marketing training under the guidance of Concacaf and FIFA.

Massiah will be supported by a highly accomplished and diverse team of professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the club’s leadership, with Businessman Mark Defreitas elected to serve as the club’s First Vice President.

Mr. Dmitri Nicholson, Executive Director of Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG), is the Second Vice President, while Secretary is Odessa Layne-Abrams and the position of Treasurer was filled by Nzinga Maxwell.

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer is Retired Lieutenant Colonel Lelon Saul, former CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (2017-2020), retired Guyana Defence Force officer, UNDP associate, and current Georgetown Councillor.

The Executive Committee Members are Junior Ramkelawan, Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Denise Miller and former Conquerors stalwart and coach, Delon Williams.

The election was conducted under the oversight of Lawrence ‘Sparrow’ Griffith, serving as the Elections Officer, and Shercola Exeter-Sardina from the Electoral Committee of the Guyana Football Federation.

(Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta Conquerors Football Club)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anderson ton, Looknauth’s 9 seals dominant 10-wicket win for Harpy Eagles

Anderson ton, Looknauth’s 9 seals dominant 10-wicket win for Harpy...

Feb 01, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1… Kaieteur Sports-A resilient century from middle-order Kevlon Anderson coupled with 9 wickets from off-spinner Richie Looknauth saw the Guyana Harpy...
Read More
Romaine Brackenridge joins Slingerz FC from Harbour View FC

Romaine Brackenridge joins Slingerz FC from...

Feb 01, 2025

Mashramani Street Football Championship kicks off tonight in Mocha

Mashramani Street Football Championship kicks off...

Feb 01, 2025

Savory falls for 99, joins the heartbreaking ‘99 Club’ in West Indies Championship

Savory falls for 99, joins the heartbreaking...

Feb 01, 2025

Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta Conquerors Football Club

Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta...

Feb 01, 2025

CANOC Executive Committee members visits President Irfaan Ali

CANOC Executive Committee members visits...

Feb 01, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]