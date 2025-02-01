‘GPF has been constantly trailing me’ – Calvin Brutus

…confronts Head of Special Branch for following him

Kaieteur News- Repeated trailing of embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, during the last week resulted in him confronting Special Branch Superintendent, Prem Narine recently.

Brutus, who is facing 260 financial crime charges, observed Narine following him for some time. In a video posted on Facebook on January 30, 2025, Brutus showed that his every move was being watched by the police.

“I moved and then I applied my brakes, and he did the same,” Brutus said in the video. He then turned onto a street, where the vehicle stopped a short distance away, prompting him to confront the driver.

As Brutus approached the car, Narine emerged from the vehicle. Brutus confronted him, urging him to stop following him. Narine, however, denied following Brutus, stating, “I see you videoing me, so I want know is who. I have no interest in following you, you videoing me so I start following you because I see you videoing me.”

Further, Brutus said, “Using his official force-issued vehicle [registration number provided] (a silver Toyota Mark X), Prem Narine followed me through several streets in Georgetown. After his cover was blown, he flicked the lights on to make it appear as though they were on all along and to give the impression that there was no attempt to conceal his movements but look at the video closely.”

On January 24, 2025, Brutus took to Facebook showing that he was being trailed by three different teams. He showed the three different vehicles that he claimed were following him wherever he went.

The Assistant Police Commissioner also mentioned another instance where a police officer, allegedly disguised as a taxi driver, had been following him.

“I wish to also publicly inform the state that the cover of the rank who has camouflaged himself as a taxi driver at Haslington Road Front, East Coast Demerara, is also blown. So, he can stop driving past my home every fifteen minutes,” Brutus added.

He emphasized, “The blown covers of Special Branch operatives and their inability to conduct undetected surveillance puts not only them but civilians at risk. More training is required.”

Meanwhile, when contacted on Friday, Brutus’ attorney Eusi Anderson said that the constant surveillance of his client is not part of the bail conditions.

“Following is not a bail condition. To be followed around so clearly, that is useless state resources that doesn’t derive any legitimacy from the order of the court,” Anderson said.

In fact, the attorney reminded that Brutus was granted bail by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and his lone conditions are to report to SOCU periodically and not leave the jurisdiction.

Brutus was accused of attempting to leave Guyana via Lethem in December 2024, a claim he vehemently denied. On December 21, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement claiming that Brutus had been stopped by police officers while attempting to enter Brazil via Lethem, Region 9, on December 16, 2024.

Following the incident, SOCU made an application to revoke Brutus’ bail, citing the alleged attempt to flee as a breach of his bail conditions. The matter was heard by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, with the prosecution presenting several reasons for the revocation.

However, the evidence regarding Brutus’s alleged attempt to leave the country was never made public.

On December 27, 2024—just four days after the application was made—SOCU withdrew its application to revoke Brutus’ bail, without providing any reasons to the court.

