CANU warns of dangerous ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug circulating in schools

Kaieteur News- The presence of a dangerous new drug called ‘Strawberry Quick’ in the country’s schools is of major concern to the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU).

CANU, in a statement on Thursday, said the drug resembles strawberry-flavoured pop rock candy and is known for its distinctive “sizzling” and “popping” effect when in contact with the saliva.

The drug’s candy-like appearance, paired with its sweet strawberry smell, can easily convince children that it is a harmless treat. CANU said the strawberry drug is believed to be a form of methamphetamine, a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that can cause serious harm to health.

Given its resemblance to a popular snack, CANU believes that it poses a significant risk to children who may unknowingly ingest it, leading to severe physical and psychological effects.

“Please instruct your children not to accept candy from strangers and even not to accept candy that looks like this from a friend (who may have been given it and believed it is candy),” CANU warned.

The presence of the Strawberry Quick drug has been reported in some schools and according to CANU everyone must be vigilant and informed of its dangers.

“Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter this drug or witness anyone distributing it, please report it to law enforcement or encourage children to take any that they may have to a teacher, principal, or parents who can further reach out to Law Enforcement (GPF or CANU),” CANU said.

Further, CANU is urging parents, guardians and teachers to educate their children about the dangers of accepting candy or other treats from strangers and friends.

Persons who have been in contact with the drug can contact CANU on its website: https://canu.gov.gy, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/canu , on telephone number: 226 0431 and or on Whatsapp via 608 -3344.

“Your safety is our top priority,” CANU assured.

