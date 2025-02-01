Latest update February 1st, 2025 6:45 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CANOC Executive Committee members visits President Irfaan Ali

Feb 01, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports-President Irfaan Ali yesterday hosted Executives of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), who are in Guyana for its annual retreat.

CANOC Executive Committee members visits President Irfaan Ali

(L-R) Edith Cox – Treasurer, Carson Ebanks – 1st Vice President, Keith Joseph – President President Irfaan Ali, Brian Lewis – Secretary General and Ytannia Wiggins – Committee Executive. (CANOC photo) (CANOC Executive Committee)

During their visit, the CANOC delegation acknowledged the leadership and support of President Ali, whose commitment, they stated, to sports development continues to enhance Guyana’s role in the regional sporting landscape.

The retreat which will open with an address by president Ali today at the GOA’s Headquarters, forms part of the GOA’s preparation to host the 23rd CANOC AGM and Workshop, set for October 17-20.

This significant gathering will bring together sporting delegates from over 26 countries, alongside representatives from leading Olympic and continental sports bodies, to drive collaboration and strategic discussions on the future of Caribbean sports.

(CANOC Executive Committee members visits President Irfaan Ali)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anderson ton, Looknauth’s 9 seals dominant 10-wicket win for Harpy Eagles

Anderson ton, Looknauth’s 9 seals dominant 10-wicket win for Harpy...

Feb 01, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1… Kaieteur Sports-A resilient century from middle-order Kevlon Anderson coupled with 9 wickets from off-spinner Richie Looknauth saw the Guyana Harpy...
Read More
Romaine Brackenridge joins Slingerz FC from Harbour View FC

Romaine Brackenridge joins Slingerz FC from...

Feb 01, 2025

Mashramani Street Football Championship kicks off tonight in Mocha

Mashramani Street Football Championship kicks off...

Feb 01, 2025

Savory falls for 99, joins the heartbreaking ‘99 Club’ in West Indies Championship

Savory falls for 99, joins the heartbreaking...

Feb 01, 2025

Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta Conquerors Football Club

Martin Massiah elected president of Fruta...

Feb 01, 2025

CANOC Executive Committee members visits President Irfaan Ali

CANOC Executive Committee members visits...

Feb 01, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]