Latest update February 1st, 2025 6:45 AM
Feb 01, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports-President Irfaan Ali yesterday hosted Executives of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), who are in Guyana for its annual retreat.
During their visit, the CANOC delegation acknowledged the leadership and support of President Ali, whose commitment, they stated, to sports development continues to enhance Guyana’s role in the regional sporting landscape.
The retreat which will open with an address by president Ali today at the GOA’s Headquarters, forms part of the GOA’s preparation to host the 23rd CANOC AGM and Workshop, set for October 17-20.
This significant gathering will bring together sporting delegates from over 26 countries, alongside representatives from leading Olympic and continental sports bodies, to drive collaboration and strategic discussions on the future of Caribbean sports.
(CANOC Executive Committee members visits President Irfaan Ali)
Feb 01, 2025
Feb 01, 2025
Feb 01, 2025
Feb 01, 2025
Feb 01, 2025
