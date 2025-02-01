Ban beating, lock up licks!

Kaieteur News-Dem boys seh violence is like a national sport in dis country. Man beating woman. Woman beating man. Parents beating pickney. Pickney beating one another. And when yuh think school safe, is there some teacher still dishing out licks despite the school rules against this?

Dis violence thing like a generational curse. Grandpa beat Daddy. Daddy beat son. Son grow up and beat he wife. Wife beat she child. And de cycle continue like a never-ending soap opera.

Yuh know wha de problem is? Too much people believe licks does fix things. Some a dem even seh, “Licks mek me who I am today.” But who are you, really? Scarred, angry, and waiting fuh de next opportunity fuh pass on de pain?

Dem boys seh it start from small. Yuh get two slap fuh spilling lil water. Three cut-tail fuh answering back. And a full-fledged whipping fuh not knowing yuh times table. Next thing yuh know, yuh believe punishment come with pain, and discipline is just a next word fuh brutality.

Is a funny thing too, how de same society banning whipping in schools but still allowing headteachers fuh tek out dem frustrations pon students? What kinda half-measure is dat? Is like banning alcohol but still selling rum fuh “special occasions”. If we serious, leh we be serious!

Dem boys seh we need a full ban pon all forms of violence. If a man slap he wife, jail he. If a woman box she man, jail she. If a teacher cut-tail a child, charge dem. And if a parent decide fuh play Mike Tyson pon dem pickney, put dem in a special training programme fuh learning how fuh parent without causing bodily harm. But de real problem is, too much people think, ‘Ah was beaten, and look how good I turn out’. Dem boys seh, “Yuh turn out good in spite of de beatings, not because of dem.” If licks did mek people better, dem prisoners in Camp Street jail woulda be de most well-adjusted citizens in dis country.

So leh we end dis nonsense once and fuh all. Leh we lock up licks. Ban beatings. And if yuh really want discipline, try raising yuh voice instead of yuh hand.

Dem boys seh, yuh hand is fuh build, not fuh bruk up people life!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Ban beating, lock up licks!)