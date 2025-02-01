Anderson ton, Looknauth’s 9 seals dominant 10-wicket win for Harpy Eagles

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1…

Kaieteur Sports-A resilient century from middle-order Kevlon Anderson coupled with 9 wickets from off-spinner Richie Looknauth saw the Guyana Harpy Eagles soar to a resounding 10-wicket win over the Barbados Pride with a Day to spare, when action ended at Providence.

The Eagles finished their first innings making a strong 382 in reply to the Pride’s 346 which they made batting first, setting the tone for their first win of the season

It was a mixed day for the talented Kemol Savory, who sadly missed out on another first class century which would have been his first as Captain of the Guyana senior team.

The left-hander oozed class but fell short on 99 from 144 balls, losing the personal battle but winning the war alongside his men.

His partner however, made amends as Sinclair notched up his third first class ton, scoring a classy 101 with 15 fours.

Only all-rounder Ronaldo Alimohamed made some noise on Day 3, slamming five 6’s in his 32-ball 35, which provided meaningful resolve after Tagenarine Chanderpaul (40), Matthew Nandu (36) and Raymond Perez (46); kept the Eagles at proper altitude during the second day of action.

After punching a brisk 82 during his team’s 1st batting innings, debutant Matthew Forde returned to lead the bowling attack with returns of 5-69; after going wicket-less for 40 odd runs following the end of play on Day 2.

The Pride were riddled batting a second time, falling for 112 all out inside 42 overs with captain Raymond Reifer leading with 37 with Kevin Wickham (22) and Jonathan Drakes (26) the only other double-digit scorers.

Needing just 77 for victory, openers Chanderpaul (40) and Nandu (33) sped up the chase with their unbreakable partnership that carried the champs to 78-0, as they prepared for the second assignment.

Off-spinner Looknauth, who grabbed 4 wickets in the first innings finished with a match haul of 9-92 after stunning the Bajans with his 2nd innings haul 5-23, including the huge wicket of Forde who fell for a duck.

A hostile opening spell by the pacers saw them sink their talons into the Pride’s top order, as Ronaldo Alimohamed (2-36) snagged the wickets of 1st innings half-centurions; Zachary McCaskie (1) and Johnathan Drakes (26) while Nial Smith (1-33) knocked over Leniko Boucher (5).

Savory then called upon his secret weapon in Looknauth who spun webs around the middle/lower order, alongside Veerasammy Permaul (1-19) to little resistance as Barbados found themselves undone.

Day 3’s action under some good weather began with both Savory and Anderson set after their dominance on Day 2 with both batsmen eyeing Century Road when play began on the third day

The Harpy Eagles skipper who resumed on 97, crept to 99 after a horrible misjudgement in an attempted drive led to his caught behind dismissal at the hands of Forde.

Alimohamed played a bit of T20 cricket during his stay, favoring the long boundary before pacer Jair McCallister (2-68) broke his edge, as Looknauth (0) was bowled on his first ball by Forde.

Wicket-keeper Demetrius Richards, who sealed catches to remove Perez on the second day along with the huge wickets of Savory and Anderson on Day 3, added the scalps of spinners Permaul (1) and Anthony Adams (4) to his collection; as he finished with 5 catches in the innings. (Clifton Ross)

