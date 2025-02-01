$189M estimated to construct Bonasika & Leguan Police Stations

Kaieteur News- The communities of Leguan and Bonasika in Region Three will soon have police stations of their own, as the government plans to spend approximately $189 million to construct the two buildings.

The projects that are being executed under the Ministry of Home Affairs were read at the recent tender openings. More than 20 contractors have applied for each project.

According to information released by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, the police station for Leguan is estimated to cost $89,435,582, while the station for Bonasika is pegged at $99,863,907.

It was reported that this year, the government has set aside $4.7 billion to bridge the gap of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) infrastructural needs.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh who presented this year’s budget stated that a sum of $1 billion has been budgeted towards the construction and completion of police stations and outposts in Imbotero, Bonasika, Leguan, San Souci, Albertown, Beterverwagting, East La Penitence, Kitty, Mahaica, Mahaicony, Weldaad, Orealla, Ekereku, Paramakatoi, Annai, Lethem, Ituni and Kwakwani.

