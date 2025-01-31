(Slingerz FC assembles powerhouse squad for GFF Elite League dominance)

Latest update January 31st, 2025 7:15 AM
-Shabazz named head Coach, Kelsey Benjamin joins from GDF FC
Kaieteur Sports- With the goal of claiming this season’s Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League title and elevating their standing on the regional and international football stage, Slingerz Football Club has made a bold statement by securing key signings and announcing a new leadership direction.
The most significant of these moves is the appointment of former Guyana national team coach, Jamaal Shabazz, as the club’s new Technical Director and Head Coach.
Founded in 2013, Slingerz FC has rapidly positioned itself as one of Guyana’s premier football clubs, and went on to win the inaugural GFF Elite League.
The club’s journey to the top was briefly interrupted when they were controversially suspended by the GFF in 2017, but since their return, Slingerz FC has been relentless in its pursuit of dominance.
Last season, they finished as runners-up behind Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC, despite remaining undefeated throughout the campaign.
Determined to rectify that shortfall, the club has made decisive moves to solidify its future at the pinnacle of local and regional football.
Speaking at a press conference at the National Racquet Centre Conference Room, Slingerz FC president Javed Ali emphasized the club’s commitment to excellence.
“At Slingerz FC, we are committed to building a team that not only excels on the field but also embodies the values of hard work, unity, and resilience,” Ali stated.
Introducing Shabazz as the new head coach, Ali expressed confidence in his ability to transform the team, stating that, “With years of expertise and leadership, Coach Shabazz has demonstrated an incredible ability to inspire players, develop talent, and deliver results. We are confident that under his guidance, Slingerz FC will reach new heights and make our supporters proud.”
Shabazz, a well-respected figure in Caribbean football, recently resigned as head coach of the Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s national team.
His decision to take the reins at Slingerz FC, he revealed, was a carefully considered move, one that he prioritized over other national team offers across the region.
“Winning the league is my top priority,” Shabazz declared, “but beyond that, I want to build a brand with Slingerz that will be the hallmark of football in the Caribbean.”
In addition to bolstering their coaching staff, Slingerz FC has strengthened their squad with major signings.
Among the most exciting acquisitions is Kelsey Benjamin, a dynamic talent who has won back-to-back league titles with GDF FC.
“Kelsey’s remarkable skill set and determination on the field make him a valuable addition to our team,” Ali said.
Benjamin, embracing the challenge ahead, remarked, “I’m looking forward to winning the league with Slingerz FC, just as I did with GDF FC.”
Another major addition is former Canada U20 international, Terique Mohammed.
The 25-year-old defender, who has played in the USL Championship and the Canadian Premier League, also featured twice for the Golden Jaguars against Trinidad and Tobago last year.
“Terique brings a wealth of international experience, and we are excited to see him showcase his talents here at Slingerz,” Ali noted.
The club also welcomes back Jamaican midfielder Kemar Beckford, who returns from Humble Lions FC in Jamaica.
Beckford, no stranger to Slingerz, is expected to bring his trademark energy and playmaking ability to the team once again.
With these crucial signings and a highly experienced head coach, Slingerz FC has sent a clear message, they are ready to reclaim their spot as the dominant force in Guyanese football.
“With these exciting additions to our club, both in leadership and talent, we are setting our sights on a future filled with promise and potential. On behalf of the entire Slingerz Football Club, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Coach Jamaal Shabazz, our new players, and, of course, our amazing supporters who make everything possible. Together, let us aim for greatness. One Slingerz!” Ali stated.
With a strengthened squad and a resolute vision, Slingerz FC, according to the club’s president, Javed Ali, is primed for an exhilarating season ahead, with their sights firmly set on lifting the GFF Elite League trophy, once again, and making their mark beyond Guyana’s borders.
