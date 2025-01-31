Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, benefits once again from Charandas Persaud

Kaieteur Sports- Charandas Persaud, former Guyana High Commissioner to India and former Member of Parliament, has once again showed his love for cricket and confidence in this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. The attorney at law, a Guyanese by birth and Canadian citizen, donated four cricket bats, twelve red cricket balls and two pairs of batting gloves. Persaud’s total contributions to this project are nine cricket bats, twenty-four red balls and two pairs of batting gloves.

He stated that he is impressed with the reach of this initiative, reaching to young and aspiring cricketers, male and female, across the length and breadth of Guyana. We take this opportunity to thank the Berbician for his continued support. This project is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. Our aim is to keep them off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, thirty two pairs of cricket shoes, thirty seven pairs of batting pads, forty six cricket bats, forty pairs of batting gloves, twenty eight thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, thirteen gear bags, thirteen bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, fourteen boxes and four of white cricket balls, thirteen boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear with value of over $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

(Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, benefits once again from Charandas Persaud)