16-yr-old girl killed by 40-yr-old lover at Baramita

Kaieteur News- Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Janelly David, a 16-year-old girl from Barama Line, Baramita in the North West District (NWD), which occurred between Wednesday and Thursday in the village.

Police are looking for the suspect Eon Moore, age 40, who reportedly fled the scene on an ATV in the direction of Five-Star back dam, NWD. According to a police press release ranks from Baramita Police Station in Region One and Medic Edghilo of Baramita Cottage Hospital visited the scene at about 11:00hrs Thursday. It was observed that the scene is a makeshift camp measuring about 12 x 18 feet in length and width.

Police examined the body and observed that the teen was lying motionless face-up in a hammock. She was clad in a peach-coloured top and a pair of black short pants. Ranks checked the victim’s body and observed marks of violence around her right eye, and what appeared to be swelling at the back of her head. Enquiries disclosed that the victim and suspect are known to each other, and they shared a common law relationship and were living together up to the time of David’s death.

According to the police release, on Wednesday at about 18:30 hrs, a 31-year-old cook whose camp is about fifteen feet from the couple’s camp at Baramita, said she had seen the couple together. She said at the time David appeared to be in good spirits. Subsequently, the cook left her camp and went to Central Baramita and she returned at about 10:30hrs Thursday when she saw the suspect packing his belongings on a Red Suzuki All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

The cook said she enquired about David and Moore responded: “She’s sleeping in her hammock”. The Cook said she immediately checked the hammock and observed David lying motionless with visible marks of violence on her face. At that time, the suspect took off on the AVT and made good his escape. A report was made to Baramita Police Station. The teen’s body was escorted to Baramita Cottage Hospital and was certified dead on arrival by the Medic. A manhunt is presently ongoing for the suspect as investigations continue.

