Dottin, Matthews star as Windies Women crush Bangladesh by eight wickets in first T20

SportsMax – Deandra Dottin and captain Hayley Matthews delivered dazzling performances to power West Indies Women to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in the opening T20I at Warner Park on Monday.

Dottin showcased her trademark power-hitting as she blasted an unbeaten 51 off just 22 balls, including seven towering sixes. Matthews, steady and composed, anchored the innings with an unbeaten 60 off 54 deliveries as the home side chased down Bangladesh’s 144 for three in emphatic style. They finished on 145 for two in 16.5 overs.

The chase began with Matthews and opener Qiana Joseph putting on a strong 63-run stand. Joseph contributed a brisk 29 from 21 balls before she went caught by Sharmin Akter off Fahima Khatun in the eighth over.

Shemaine Campbelle (three) followed soon after, as she became Khatun’s second scalp to leave West Indies at 73 for two in the 11th over.

However, Bangladesh’s hope for a collapse would not materialise as Dottin entered the fray and transformed the match into a spectacle. She unleashed her fireworks in the 13th over when she hammered Rabeya Khan for three massive sixes in an over that yielded 20 runs.

The carnage continued as Dottin slog-swept Shorna Akter for another six, after which she dispatched Khatun and Fariha Islam for more towering blows. Her final two sixes off Islam brought up her half-century in just 21 balls with West Indies on the brink of victory.

Matthews fittingly sealed the win in the 17th over when she drove Sultana Khatun to deep midwicket for a single. Her 16th T20I half-century, which featured seven boundaries, provided the perfect foil to Dottin’s blitz.

Earlier, disciplined bowling by the West Indies restricted Bangladesh to 144 for three, despite a late surge that saw the visitors add 52 runs in the final five overs.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty led the charge with an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes. She received support from Sharmin Akter, who scored 37 off 41 balls, and Sobhana Mostary, who chipped in with 22 off 21.

The victory gives West Indies Women a 1-0 lead in the series and sets the tone for the remaining matches, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

(Dottin, Matthews star as Windies Women crush Bangladesh by eight wickets in first T20)