GRFU impressed with allocation for Sports in 2025 Budget

Jan 27, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Rugby Football Union’s (GRFU) President, Ryan Dey, disclosed that his union is quite impressed with the $8 Billion allocation for Sport in the recently announced 2025 Budget.

In a brief release from the Union, it stated: “The budget on a whole is very impressive, the amount of good that it would do cannot be overstated. Kudos to the Government of Guyana. When it come specifically to the budget for sports the union thinks saying it’s well needed and deserved, with the budget being almost doubled for 2025. We now can have a more positive outlook on the year ahead.”

GRFU President, Ryan Dey

“The new budgetary allocation coupled with my Union’s current relationship with the National Sports Commission speak volumes in-terms of the commitment to our union and other sports associations. To meet any of the top brass in the NSC is easy as a phone call away and their always welcoming to listen to our issues, and the union hopes that this continues especially now that they have a more than enough to spend in helping sport’s development in the country.”

It added: “The direction that the union wants to see sports heading is the exact direction we are going. From the sports academy for children and teens to the high performance centers for the elite senior sports men and women, our country will be on the map not only with oil and our eco-tourism but as one of the best sporting countries in this part of the world.”

