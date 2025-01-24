$130M more to be spent on $400M Charity Market project

Kaieteur News-With over $400 million in contracts already awarded to construct the new Charity Market in Region Two, the government will be spending an additional $130 million more to construct the southern portal frame shed at the structure.

This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) website. NPTAB has awarded the $130,458,720 contract to Builders Hardware, General Supplies and Construction following the national bidding process.

It was reported that the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has been undertaking the market project since 2023.

Kaieteur News reported that following a fire, in July 2023, that destroyed a section of the Charity Market on the Essequibo Coast, the Ministry and Regional Administration tendered to have a new and modern market constructed.

The $286 million contract was later signed in December 2023 with Builders Hardware and General Supplies. That firm was given a two-month period to complete the structure.

The resilient steel frame structure which spans 152 feet by 164 feet was completed early last year, with the stalls being the next phase of construction. Once completed, over 100 vendors are set to be accommodated there. Additionally, washroom facilities are expected to be installed at the facility.

Regarding the stalls, in October 2024, NPTAB awarded the contract which will be executed in 12 lots. This phase of the project amounts to $143,989,900. With three separate projects now awarded by NPTAB, it brings the total spent on the market project to approximately $560 million.

This publication reported that on the night of July 6, 2023, a fire said to be electrical in origin, destroyed a section of the market. This resulted in damage to 29 stalls, and water damage to another 11 due to firefighting. Following this, vendors were relocated to a temporary area nearby the market to ply their trade.

