(Slingerz players excited about Shabazz possibility)

Kaieteur Sports- Players at Slingerz Football Club are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of Jamaal Shabazz signing for the club. Several of the club’s key players were eager to vent their eagerness for the deal to happen.
Slingerz midfielder Curtez Kellman explained. “It’s a great feeling to have the opportunity to reconnect with Coach Shabazz. It’s just what we need at Slingerz heading into a new season. I think he will drive the players to achieve their personal and team goals.”
Kellman had an outstanding Elite League season last year and became a fixture as a starter on the Guyana National team. Reflecting on his time under Shabazz in the National team, Kellman said, “Working with Coach Shabazz helped me to be more versatile and open to playing more than one position,” he shared.
Echoing similar sentiments is Slingerz utility player Leo Lovell. Lovell who won a house lot as MVP of the One Guyana Presidents Cup in 2023 was mainly an attacking midfielder.
Shabazz converted him into a wingback for the Golden Jaguars and he also became a fixture on the Guyana National team. Speaking on his transformation Lovell stated, “Coach Shabazz played a pivotal role in me becoming a more versatile player.”
“He even sent me to do medical tests to detect certain deficiencies in my energy levels. His attention to those details improved both my energy levels and understanding of the game.”
Slingerz FC skipper and goalkeeper Akel Clarke feels that acquisition of Shabazz is ideal for the club’s vision.
“Coach Shabazz is about the holistic development of the player on and off the field. He wants to know what you eat, what you want to achieve in life. He insists on us becoming more responsible young men.
“He connects well with the players, yet he is very demanding and insists on discipline and commitment,” stated Clarke. “Even while I am playing now, he is pushing me to seek my coaching license and encourages me to think about life after football.”
The veteran goalkeeper also felt Shabazz’ presence will be beneficial to the entire league and not just Slingerz. “His knowledge and experience will also help build the league into something far better than it is currently. Since he is never afraid of giving his views on how to improve Guyana’s football.”
