Businessman jailed for assaulting cop

Kaieteur News-Thirty-seven-year-old businessman from Lima Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, has been sentenced to one month imprisonment for assaulting a policeman.

Jairam Bissessar, was charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer, contrary to Section 28(b) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act, Chapter 8:02. The incident occurred on January 2, 2025, at Lima Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, when he allegedly assaulted Police Corporal Hakim Atkins, stationed at the Anti-Crime Patrol Divisional Headquarters in Anna Regina.

The case was heard before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where Bissessar was absent. An ex parte trial was conducted in his absence, and Magistrate Clarke found Bissessar guilty of the charge. As a result, Bissessar was sentenced to one month imprisonment. Following the trial, Bissessar was arrested and placed in custody.

