MOU signed for mining sector workforce training

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana, through the Guyana Mining School and Technical Training Centre (GMSTCI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. (GMIN) to launch an Industrial Attachment Programme aimed at preparing skilled professionals for Guyana’s expanding mining sector.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, in a press release, said that the programme will provide participants with hands-on experience at GMIN’s Oko West Project site in Region Seven. It includes Occupational Safety and Health training, mentorship from experts, and access to modern facilities. GMSTCI will select eligible students, oversee their OSH certification, and promote the initiative. The attachments will last at least six weeks, with extensions based on performance and project needs.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, commended the collaboration. “This collaboration between the Guyana Mining School and GMIN reflects the shared vision of strengthening Guyana’s mining industry through education and capacity building. By investing in our youth, we are securing the future of the sector and ensuring its sustainability for generations to come,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the mining sector’s remarkable growth in 2024, driven by increased investments, supportive government policies, and rising global demand for minerals. Infrastructure improvements, such as better road access to hinterland regions, and tax exemptions on heavy machinery have further supported expansion in the sector.

GMIN’s Country Manager, Bjorn Jeune, outlined the company’s commitment to local capacity building. “This initiative reflects GMIN’s dedication to empowering Guyanese youth through practical learning and skills development. By aligning our resources with the expertise of GMSTCI, we aim to create a pipeline of competent professionals who will contribute to the success of our operations and the broader mining industry,” he stated.

Vaughn Felix of GMSTCI underscored the impact of the partnership, stating, “This partnership not only enhances the career prospects of our students but also strengthens Guyana’s mining sector by fostering a skilled and resilient workforce. The hands-on experience gained through this collaboration will be invaluable for their professional growth.”

The signing ceremony took place at GMIN’s corporate office in the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Kingston. In attendance were GMIN’s Communications Specialist, Stacy Carmichael; HR Associate, Hosha Ramjattan-Persaud; and Geologist from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Joanne Nelson.

(MOU signed for mining sector workforce training)