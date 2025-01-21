(Statistician Charwayne Walker expresses appreciation for former footballer Birdette Marshall)

Latest update January 21st, 2025 5:15 AM
Jan 21, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Statistician Charwayne Walker has expressed appreciation for former national footballer Birdette Marshall and his contribution to the sport during his playing days for then British Guiana and Guyana. Marshall, who has served this country with distinction, is currently blind and has been down on his fortunes, living in challenging conditions. Walker is hopeful that something could be done for this son of the soil, Birdette Marshall.
Walker wrote: Birdette Marshall is probably one of the only National goalkeepers to stand between the uprights for both British Guiana and Guyana.
This outstanding son of the soil, who is now blind, is more than deserving of a National Award.
Birdette Marshall made his international debut for the then British Guiana September of 1962 against the Reggie Haynes led Barbados National Team at the Georgetown Football Ground.
Birdette, who was goalkeeping for the Northern rangers in the Hood League competition, performed brilliantly in his debut international series but started out on the losing side.
Barbados won the five-test series by three games to two.
All the matches were contested at the Georgetown Football Club Ground.
His next international assignment was in July 1963 to Barbados. He recalled that series clearly because the British Guiana Team, led by Maurice Moore, had to travel by boat both ways due to the airport being shut down because of riots in the colony at that time.
Birdette’s 1963 international campaign concluded against the touring Rio Negro Team from Brazil. His courage and brilliance between the uprights enabled British Guiana to draw that series one all.
The following year, 1964, Birdette had his most torrid time as a goalkeeper for British Guiana against Trinidad led by Sedley Joseph. British Guiana lost the first test by six goals to one and if it was not for Birdette’s brilliance the victory margin could have been wider.
Birdette remembers the name Andy Aleong the Trinidad’s winger who tormented the British Guiana Defence by scoring four goals at GCC Bourda.
Trinidad went on to win the five-test series four nil.
The next year, 1965, Birdette was replaced as British Guyana goalkeeper by Maurice Hicks when the land of many waters and Trinidad drew one all in a two-match series at GCC Bourda.
He returned to the international scene when the Monty Hope British Guiana Team toured Trinidad in July,1965.
Two months later September 1965 Birdette was the man controlling the British Guiana Defence in goal when the Monty Hope led team defeated Barbados three games to one in a five-test series at the Georgetown Football Club Ground.
The 1966 controversies in Barbados, Birdette recalls the incident that led to the banning of coach Joseph (Reds) Perreira. Birdette said that captain Monty Hope, Hubert Braithwaite, Gerald Francisco, coach Reds Perreira and several other team members were banned after returning to Guyana for disagreements in Barbados with the team’s management.
After Guyana gained independence in May 1966 Birdette Marshall was the first goalkeeper to play under the Golden Arrowhead against Suriname at the GCC Bourda.
Although Guyana lost that series Birdette’s performance was second to none.
Birdette was the captain and goalkeeper when Santos Football Club won its first senior first division title, the Hood League trophy in 1969.
Birdette played his last international series against the touring South Trinidad Team in October1967.
British Guiana won those encounters by two games to nil.
The million-dollar question still asked by Guyanese football fans is why Birdette Marshall was omitted from Guyana’s National Team that was ignominiously defeated by the touring English amateurs sixteen nil in their two friendly internationals in August 1969 at the GCC Bourda.
Birdette recalled the pain of watching from the pavilion Guyana’s Rookie goalkeepers Clive Harrisson and Michael Hampden conceding eight goals each in the two-game series.
For his contribution to the land of many waters football development 1960 to 1980 as a player then coach, who is now blind, a medal of service is more than deserving.
International Tours
1963 Barbados
1965 Trinidad
1966 Barbados
Awards
He was Guyana’s runner-up footballer of the year 1967.
