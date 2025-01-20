Latest update January 20th, 2025 3:33 AM
Jan 20, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor
Kindly allow me to respond to Antonio Dey’s letter of 1-18-25 in the KN titled “We must not take the Venezuelan government for granted as more mischief is afoot”
I must endorse Mr. Dey’s letter for a joint meeting of political parties in parliament to do a unified approach to the Venezuelan problem. Apart from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement denouncing the Venezuelan government’ plan to elect a Governor of Essequibo there has not been much proactive efforts by that Ministry.
Mr. Dey is correct when he mentions that Venezuelan President Maduro has violated the Argyle Agreement of December 14th, 2023 and he cautions that the Guyana government must not take Venezuela for granted. AFC member Beverly Alert lamented that the Guyana government has not taken the Opposition and civic society into their confidence for a united approach to Guyana’s border problem. This must be corrected by the PPP/C government. All efforts to have a joint response to Venezuelan aggression can only be to the benefit of all Guyanese.
Respectfully
Sultan Mohamed
(PPP/C must involve opposition to tackle Venezuelan aggression)
Jan 20, 2025Terrence Ali National Open… …GDF poised for Best Gym award Kaieteur Sports- The second day of the Terence Ali National Open Boxing Championship unfolded with a series of exhilarating matchups on...
Jan 20, 2025
Jan 20, 2025
Jan 20, 2025
Jan 19, 2025
Jan 19, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Mental illness is a reality we often acknowledge in passing but seldom confront with the... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]