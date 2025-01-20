Latest update January 20th, 2025 3:33 AM

PPP/C must involve opposition to tackle Venezuelan aggression

Jan 20, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor

Kindly allow me to respond to Antonio Dey’s letter of 1-18-25 in the KN titled “We must not take the Venezuelan government for granted as more mischief is afoot

I must endorse Mr. Dey’s letter for a joint meeting of political parties in parliament to do a unified approach to the Venezuelan problem. Apart from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement denouncing the Venezuelan government’ plan to elect a Governor of Essequibo there has not been much proactive efforts by that Ministry.

Mr. Dey is correct when he mentions that Venezuelan President Maduro has violated the Argyle Agreement of December 14th, 2023 and he cautions that the Guyana government must not take Venezuela for granted. AFC member Beverly Alert lamented that the Guyana government has not taken the Opposition and civic society into their confidence for a united approach to Guyana’s border problem. This must be corrected by the PPP/C government.   All efforts to have a joint response to Venezuelan aggression can only be to the benefit of all Guyanese.

Respectfully

Sultan Mohamed

(PPP/C must involve opposition to tackle Venezuelan aggression)

