Latest update January 19th, 2025 7:10 AM
Jan 19, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Two men, aged 25 and 37, were found on Saturday with an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of foreign currency during a police raid at Crabwood Creek, Berbice.
Police reported that the firearm found was a 9MM pistol, along with seven (7) .32 calibre rounds of ammunition.
The men were arrested and are assisting with investigations.
(Duo nabbed with illegal gun, ammo, and foreign currency)
Jan 19, 2025SportsMax – West Indies fell predictably to Pakistan’s spinners, as they collapsed for 137 in less than a session on day two of the opening Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday....
Jan 19, 2025
Jan 19, 2025
Jan 19, 2025
Jan 19, 2025
Jan 19, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News– Bharrat Jagdeo is fond every week of criticizing the PNC/R as not having persons... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]