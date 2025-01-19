Latest update January 19th, 2025 7:10 AM

Jan 19, 2025 News

Duo nabbed with illegal gun, ammo, and foreign currency

The firearm, ammunition, and foreign currency that was found during the raid.

Kaieteur News-  Two men, aged 25 and 37, were found on Saturday with an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of foreign currency during a police raid at Crabwood Creek, Berbice.

Police reported that the firearm found was a 9MM pistol, along with seven (7) .32 calibre rounds of ammunition.

The men were arrested and are assisting with investigations.

