Duo nabbed with illegal gun, ammo, and foreign currency

Kaieteur News- Two men, aged 25 and 37, were found on Saturday with an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of foreign currency during a police raid at Crabwood Creek, Berbice.

Police reported that the firearm found was a 9MM pistol, along with seven (7) .32 calibre rounds of ammunition.

The men were arrested and are assisting with investigations.

