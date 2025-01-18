European Chamber of Commerce elects new board of Directors

Kaieteur News- The European Chamber of Commerce in Guyana on Friday announced the election of its new Board of Directors for 2025 with Dr. Alista Bishop being elected as Chair.

Other members of the newly elected board include Joerg Niebelschultz, Vice Chair; Vasudeo Singh, Secretary/Treasurer and additional Board Members: Gregory Dean, Martin Cheong, Matthew Kendall, Martin Anez, Kerensa Gravesande-Bart and Richard DeNobrega.

In a press release, the Chamber of Commerce said that the “distinguished group of professionals possesses a wealth of experience and is committed to enhancing economic collaboration between Europe and Guyana.”

Dr. Alista Bishop, has been described as a recognized leader in finance, entrepreneurship, and international trade.

“Dr. Bishop brings a strategic vision to the role, with a focus on fostering cross-border collaboration, advocating for sustainable economic practices, and creating valuable opportunities for both European and Guyanese businesses,” the Chamber of Commerce said.

Newly elected Chair Dr. Bishop said, “It is an honor to lead the European Chamber of Commerce, as Chair. Guyana is an essential player in the global economic landscape, and I look forward to collaborating closely with our members and partners to unlock new opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

Meanwhile, the European Chamber of Commerce said it is dedicated to supporting European businesses operating in Guyana and encouraging European investors to explore opportunities within this dynamic market.

“By joining the Chamber, members will have access to a range of benefits, including resources and initiatives focused on trade and investment, health and education, and the promotion of inclusive and sustainable practices.

The Chamber is committed to fostering innovation and facilitating partnerships that enhance the business environment for both local and international stakeholders. The new board is eager to build upon the successes of prior years while introducing new initiatives designed to meet the evolving needs of our members.”

The Chamber is inviting all stakeholders, business leaders, and media representatives to engage with the new board as it works to achieve its ambitious goals for 2025.

“Together, we can drive economic advancement and create a robust environment for European enterprises in Guyana,” the release said.

(European Chamber of Commerce elects new board of Directors)