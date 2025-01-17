Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:08 AM
Jan 17, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) starts a new tournament season with the Moo Milk-sponsored National Under 12 Rapid Championship tourneys. The championships will kick off the 2025 tournament season on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, in the Oasis Room at the Guyana Pegasus Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.
The seven-round Rapid competition will be played in two categories, the Open and Girls section, with an expected participation of forty-plus children. The tournament will be played in the Swiss format with a time control of 20 minutes plus 5-second increments after the first move is played.
With Moo Milk, once again, as the financial backbone and sponsor for this event, the competition is expected to feature new players ready to showcase their chess skills and vie for the coveted crowns.
Reigning Under12 Boys Champion Jeremy Cole and Girls Champion Kataleya Sam are both set to return to defend their titles. Several strong contenders will be making their moves on the title holders in both categories.
This event aims to provide enhanced opportunities for young chess players nationwide to flourish and advance, enabling greater participation in GCF-organized tournaments. The GCF has observed a significant rise in female participation in the National Under12 tournament over time, leading to the establishment of a dedicated Girls’ Category.
The GCF extends its heartfelt thanks to De Sinco Trading, particularly their Moo Milk brand, for their unwavering support of youth chess development in Guyana.
The GCF thanks the Management of The Guyana Pegasus Hotel for graciously providing the venue for the tournament.
Interested persons can join the federation on guyanachess.gy. Information on the tournament is also available on the website. Follow Guyana Chess Federation on Facebook, and Instagram, and visit our website to keep updated with chess activities.
(Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys)
