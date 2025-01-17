(Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them alive as DeJonge needles Potaro)

Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:08 AM
Jan 17, 2025 Sports
GFF Elite League Qualification Playoffs
Kaieteur Sports- The race to Season Seven of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League has narrowed down to the final two teams, as Mahaica Determinators Football Club and Mainstay Goldstar FC secured victories in the semi-final phase of the Qualifier Playoffs on Wednesday.
With high stakes at hand, both teams now have a chance to be promoted to the 2025 season. The winner of the final match will secure automatic qualification, while the loser will have a second shot at qualifying through a single playoff game against the ninth-place finisher of Season Six.
The moment has arrived. Will Mahaica Determinators seize the opportunity, or will Mainstay FC rise to the occasion? The stage is set, and the story hangs in the balance.
How They Got Here
On Wednesday, Mahaica Determinators FC defeated Pele FC 2-1 to advance to the final stage of the qualifiers. The Determinators took control early, with Travon Adams pushing his team ahead 1-0 in the very first minute of the contest with a stunning strike. Despite falling behind, Pele’s defence tightened, managing to hold firm and carry the match into halftime trailing by just a single goal.
The second half saw a surge in energy, with spectators filling the seats at the National Training Centre (NTC). Pele FC eventually found their equalizer in the 61st minute through Akon DeSantos. However, their comeback was short-lived as Julius Haniton delivered an absolute stunner in the 66th minute, restoring Mahaica’s lead. With less than 30 minutes left, Pele FC pressed for an equalizer but could not break through, and the match ended 2-1 in favour of the Mahaica Determinators.
Meanwhile, over at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, Potaro Strikers faced a tough Lake Mainstay FC side. Both teams displayed tactical discipline and strong defensive structures, making it difficult to find the back of the net. The deadlock persisted for the first 20 minutes until Randy DeJonge capitalized on a goal-scoring opportunity, executing a clinical shot to give Lake Mainstay a 1-0 lead. Despite the Strikers’ efforts, Lake Mainstay’s defence held firm, securing a narrow victory and solidifying their status as a key contender for Season Seven qualification.
The final qualification playoff match is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) at the National Training Centre. Be a part of history as these two teams battle for a place in the GFF Elite League 2025. Will it be Mahaica Determinators or Lake Mainstay FC? And which team will secure a second chance to qualify against Ann’s Grove United? The moment is now.
(Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them alive as DeJonge needles Potaro)
