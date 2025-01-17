Businessman, wife robbed at gunpoint

Kaieteur News- A businessman and his wife were robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at their Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

The incident occurred around 19:45 h by two identifiable males. The victims were identified as Neon Wray, a 48-year-old businessman and his 49-year-old wife, Askale Wray. The couple was relieved of a Guyanese passport and other personal documents, two A35 Samsung cellphones (total value $136,000), and G$125,000.

Police in a statement said that the businessman left his Wholesale Beverage Depot located in Ruimveldt Gardens at about 19:30hrs and arrived home at Perseverance Housing Scheme at about 19:45hrs. At that time, the two male suspects jumped the fence of the businessman’s home and charged at him and his wife.

The men, who were armed with what appeared to be two hand guns demanded cash and other valuables from the couple. The victims complied without resisting and handed over all that was demanded. After relieving the couple of their valuables, the duo made good their escape, scaling the fence. Investigations are ongoing.

