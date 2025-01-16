Bishops’ High School to get $129m library

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Education is set to construct a modern library block at the cost of $129 million at the Bishops’ High School.

The Education Ministry, in a press statement on Wednesday, said that the new library block which will be constructed by Apex Engineering over a nine-month period, is designed to serve as a state-of-the-art resource hub, providing students with access to modern facilities and fostering a culture of academic excellence. “A mobilisation sum of $19.3 million has already been allocated, signalling the Ministry of Education’s commitment to timely and efficient execution,” the Ministry said.

Further, the contract for the construction of the library was awarded through a public bidding process conducted in accordance with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and in compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

The Ministry highlighted that in addition to the library, Bishop’s High School will also benefit from a series of other critical infrastructure improvements. Those will include the repair and upgrade of Biology Labs one and two, Physics Labs one and two, the Agricultural Science Room, the Preparation Room, and the Chemistry Lab. The Minister stated, “To further support hands-on learning, a manufacturing space will be created for Agricultural Science students, allowing them to develop practical skills aligned with their curriculum.”

Notably, the repositioning of the canteen and the Home Economics Room is also part of the school’s upgrade plan. These changes aim to optimize space usage and enhance the functionality of key facilities, ensuring that students can benefit from a more efficient and comfortable environment. It was added that the upcoming initiatives at the Bishop’s High School build on recently completed projects, including the construction of a new annex, the electrical rehabilitation of an older wing, auditorium upgrades, extensive roof repairs, and renovations to the Home Economics Department and carpentry throughout the building.

In 2024, over $71 million was invested in maintenance projects at the school, covering electrical work, plumbing, roof repairs, and general building upgrades. The Ministry said, “These investments highlight the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining high standards across the education sector.”

During a meeting with the Board and Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stressed the importance of involving parents in discussions about the school’s future. She emphasised that their input and support are crucial to the success of these initiatives. Parents expressed their appreciation for the Ministry’s proactive efforts to improve the school’s infrastructure, ensuring their children have access to the best can excel both academically and personally, preparing them for a bright future.

