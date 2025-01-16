Bandits shot, captured during high-voltage chase in Annandale

Kaieteur News- Two armed bandits were captured by residents of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Tuesday night following a high-voltage shootout and chase.

According to a police press release, at approximately 21:17hrs, a 35-year-old contractor from Lusignan, ECD, was heading to his workshop at Annandale when he observed a suspicious white wagon, the licence number unknown, parked a short distance from his premises. According to the police, the contractor drove past the vehicle, contacted his workers, and warned them of the potential threat.

Shortly after, the vehicle approached his workshop and three men, dressed in dark, hooded clothing and armed with cutlasses, exited the car and began advancing toward the location. However, upon noticing two of the contractor’s workers, the men retreated to their vehicle and fled at high speed, the police release stated.

Later, at about 00:10 hours on January 15, the contractor, according to the police, noticed four men on two motorcycles riding suspiciously around the village with what appeared to be firearms in their possession. Alarmed, the contractor alerted his neighbours, who rallied together and courageously pursued the individuals.

During the chase, one of the suspects aimed what appeared to be a shotgun at the contractor’s vehicle and fired. The projectiles struck the right front wheel, causing damage to the vehicle. Despite this, the pursuit continued with determination and in the course of the chase, one of the suspects (pillion rider) fell from one of the motorcycles, the release added.

The two other suspects on the other motorcycle fired additional rounds at their pursuers before another pillion rider fell and the other motorcyclist escaped, leaving behind the man who fell. The neighbours, undeterred by the gunfire, managed to secure the scene and discovered a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 Beretta pistol next to the two suspects. One of the suspects, who refused to provide any information, was found with a suspected gunshot wound to his right abdomen.

At approximately 00:19 hours, detectives along with the anti-crime patrol, and crime scene ranks, responded to the incident. Emergency Medical Technicians from the Melanie Fire Station were also summoned and rendered aid to the injured man, who was later transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation under police guard. His condition is listed serious.

The second suspect, identified as Shawn Jones, a 30-year-old vendor of 387 Pennylane Street, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, was arrested and taken into custody. The recovered firearms — a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 Beretta pistol with its serial number partially defaced, were examined, secured in firearm boxes, sealed, and lodged for analysis. The scene was processed, with eight suspected 9mm spent shells collected as evidence. Both suspects’ hands, along with the contractor’s, were swabbed for gunshot residue. Statements are being obtained as the investigation continues, police said.

