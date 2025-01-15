Sod turned for Guyana’s first School for the Deaf

Kaieteur News- The sod was turned on Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for Guyana’s first school for the deaf which will be located in Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), the Ministry of Education disclosed.

The $194.4 million project will be executed by Superior Supplies and General Construction and should be completed in nine months.

The Ministry of Education in a statement issued on Tuesday evening said that this historic step in Guyana’s educational landscape is a commitment to inclusive education and the development of all learners.

The $194,472,570 state-of-the-art facility will cater to 30 learners who are deaf, providing a nurturing environment that celebrates and supports deaf culture.

“The contract for the construction of the building was awarded after it went through the procurement process by way of public tender. Beyond being a school, the facility will serve as a resource hub for deaf youth, fostering community connections and enabling personal growth,” the ministry noted.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, who was joined by Assistant Chief Education Officer responsible for Special Education Needs and Development (SEND) Dr. Keon Cheung and Senior Education Officer -SEND, Ms. Nikoya Alleyne at the sod turning event said that “this school is a testament to our government’s dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all learners.”

In her remarks she commended the Deaf Association of Guyana for its work over the years and noted that the Government is working towards establishing more inclusive spaces across the country.

Director of the Deaf Association of Guyana, Ms. Sabine McIntosh was also commended for her significant contributions.

At the simple ceremony, the ministry shared that Dr. Cheung underscored the Ministry’s holistic approach to education, recognizing the importance of specialized support for learners with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

“He highlighted that as part of this effort, the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) has incorporated deaf education into its curriculum. Deaf youths enrolled in the SEND program are now teacher candidates, with additional programs being offered by CPCE’s Disability Studies Department to train educators interested in teaching learners who are deaf,” the ministry reported.

(Sod turned for Guyana’s first School for the Deaf)