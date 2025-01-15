Latest update January 15th, 2025 2:40 AM

Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows down to final four

Jan 15, 2025 Sports

-Pele, Potaro, Lake Mainstay and Determinators to battle for Elite League berths

Kaieteur Sports-  With a coveted berth in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season Seven on the line, four exciting teams are set to clash for spots in the GFF Elite League Qualification playoff’s final. At this point, Potaro Strikers, Pele Football Club (FC), Mahaica Determinators Football Club, and Mainstay Goldstars Football Club would have advanced to semi-finals stage, schedule for today, Wednesday, January 15.

The first semi-final pit Mahaica Determinators FC against Pele FC at the National Training Centre, while Lake Mainstay FC take on Potaro Strikers at the Bartica Community Centre Ground in the second matchup. Both games promise high-intensity action as teams vie for a place in Saturday’s final, January 18.

The final will determine which team secures promotion to the 2025 Elite League. However, loser will have a second chance to join the league by facing Ann’s Grove United, the ninth-place finisher from Season Six, in a single-game playoff. If Ann’s Grove United loses, they will be relegated, making room for a new club.

The GFF Elite League Season Seven kicks off in March 2025, promising exciting football action from the nation’s top teams.

(Race for GFF Elite League qualification narrows down to final four)

