Latest update January 14th, 2025 3:35 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Venezuela detains tanker falsely flying Guyana’s flag

Jan 14, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Venezuelan military authorities on Sunday reportedly detained a “Guyana-flagged” tanker that illegally entered Venezuela’s waters.

Venezuela media reports detailed that the vessel was held at Port Guamache, Nueva Esparta, Venezuela without the necessary permits to navigate the country’s territorial waters.  The country’s military authorities identified the vessel as “Four Plus” with and IMO registration number, 920393, with a crew of Chinese nationals on board.

Venezuela detains tanker falsely flying Guyana’s flag

The detained vessel

An investigation was immediately launched by a mixed commission of joint services officials which include a commander of the Pampatar Main Coast Guard Station, troops assigned to the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim), the Regional Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit 71, Migration of the Bolivarian National Police and the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA).

Venezuela detains tanker falsely flying Guyana’s flag

Photos of a detained crewmember, shared by Venezuelan media on X (formerly known as Twitter)

In a statement last evening, the Maritime Administration Department advised that the chemical tanker, “Four Plus” bearing IMO No. 9203920, which was recently detained by Venezuelan authorities for unauthorised entry into that State’s waters was falsely flying the Guyana flag.

“The vessel is not registered in Guyana, so it is not authorised to fly the Guyana flag or claim Guyanese nationality. MARAD wishes to remind stakeholders and the public that it operates a closed Ships’ Registry, and does not offer a flag of convenience.”

MARAD reminded that recent media reports highlighted the sanctioning of five oil tankers linked to a Syrian conglomerate with ties to Iran and Venezuela by the United States Treasury Department. These vessels also bore false registration documents.

“The issues of fraudulently registered vessels and the operation of a global shadow fleet remain on the radar of the global maritime community. The IMO at the 112th Session of its Legal Committee, scheduled for March this year, is expected to further develop measures to prevent these unlawful practices,” MARAD said in its statement.

(Venezuela detains tanker falsely flying Guyana’s flag)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pakistan targets West Indies’ vulnerability with spin-heavy squad for Test series

Pakistan targets West Indies’ vulnerability with spin-heavy squad...

Jan 14, 2025

SportsMax – Pakistan has unveiled a spin-dominant squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies, aiming to exploit the visitors’ well-documented struggles against spin...
Read More
West Indies U-19 Women defeat Nepal by nine runs in first ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-up match

West Indies U-19 Women defeat Nepal by nine runs...

Jan 14, 2025

Sir Clive Lloyd to Lead Operations at proposed Cricket Academy

Sir Clive Lloyd to Lead Operations at proposed...

Jan 14, 2025

Savory, Anderson batting form a good sign for Harpy Eagles, following first practice match 

Savory, Anderson batting form a good sign for...

Jan 14, 2025

GFF/Racing Madrid partnership brings new head coach and two technical experts to Junior Jaguars U17 team

GFF/Racing Madrid partnership brings new head...

Jan 14, 2025

Chatargum, Persaud headline Senior National Indoor Barebow Archery Championships 

Chatargum, Persaud headline Senior National...

Jan 14, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]