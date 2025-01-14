$831M contract awarded for new Campbellville Health Centre

Kaieteur News- The construction of a brand new Campbellville Health Centre in Georgetown will be done at a cost of $831 million.

This is according to information provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which revealed on its website that following the competitive bidding process BM Property Investments Inc. secured the contract to the tune of $831,811,890.

BM Property Investments was among 14 contractors who applied for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) project in October last year. Kaieteur News reported that the decision to have a new building constructed is to properly improve the infrastructure of the health centre so as to introduce more services for patients, thus taking off some of the load from the GPHC.

Speaking with this newspaper previously, GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Robbie Rambarran said that the current Campbellville Health Centre building is very old and has several defects. “It is a very old building and what has happened over the years, is that pieces were added on and so it’s very old, it’s leaking, when it rains, it floods, there is no proper logical flow for patient care because there were pieces of things that were built all around so there is no proper logical flow for patient care and the processing of patients,” he explained.

He said too that the current facility is very small and cannot meet the current demand of the number of patients who go there. The Campbellville Health Centre on a monthly basis sees patients from Campbellville, Prashad Nagar, Sophia and even persons from Kitty.

Rambarran disclosed that GPHC intends to introduce additional services at the Health Centre including but not limited to x-rays. He said the new building will be equipped with an asthmatic bay. “This health centre will have something that the majority of health centres don’t have, and that is an asthmatic bay, a lot of people with asthma rather than they come to the Georgetown Public Hospital and have to wait for some time to get treated, people with asthma will go there,” the CEO related.

Questioned on the location for the new facility, Mr. Rambarran stated that it will be at the same location and also cover the area where the post office is situated. “So next door, there is a post office so the plan is to build one big two-storey building; we will incorporate the post office in the building as well and therefore, we will get additional space,” he mentioned noting that the post office and health centre will operate separately.

Notably, the CEO revealed that the operation of the Kitty Health Centre will merge with the Campbellville centre in that big building. He mentioned that they have done surveys and observations for this transition over a two-year period and they found that the Kitty Health Centre can be accommodated at the Campbellville Health Centre since it is in the same catchment area.

According to the CEO, when the construction begins, the current operations at Campbellville Health Centre will relocate to a temporary building. The hospital had gone out to tender for that location. As it relates to that contract, NPTAB also released on its website that on December 12, 2024 the contract for the ‘Rental of Building space for the relocation of the Campbellville Health Centre’ was awarded to Ramchand Auto Spares to the tune of $57,600,000. This publication understands that construction on the new health centre is set to commence next month and the project has a duration of 12 months.

($831M contract awarded for new Campbellville Health Centre)