Latest update January 13th, 2025 3:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suspect to be jointly charged with cop for Giftland car park abduction

Jan 13, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Okeemo Brummell, one of the suspects in the Giftland car park abduction, will be jointly charged today with police Lance Corporal Delon Younge for the crime.

Suspect to be jointly charged with cop for Giftland car park abduction

Captured: Okeemo Brummell

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Brummell for the October 2024 abduction of Kevin Fiedtkou at the  Giftland Mall car park in Liliendaal, Georgetown.

He was arrested a few days ago after being on the run for some three months.

Police told Kaieteur News on Sunday that investigators have received the greenlight to jointly charge Brummell and Lance Corporal Younge “for the offence of Abduction with intent to hold for Ransom”

Younge, a traffic policeman, was charged last week in connection with the same crime but not for allegedly abducting Fiedtkou.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and was granted $40,000 bail.

In addition to Younge’s charge, police said that another officer would be charged under the Police Disciplinary Act for the unauthorised use of a police  vehicle during the abduction.

 

The abduction unfolded when Fiedtkou, 31, was approached by three men, two armed with firearms, who falsely identified themselves as police officers. They took him to his home in Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they demanded money for his release. In total, Fiedtkou was forced to hand over $9.5 million. However, the following day, the suspects returned in a police vehicle and demanded more money. Fiedtkou reportedly gave them $40,000, to make them leave.

Suspect to be jointly charged with cop for Giftland car park abduction)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kennard Memorial Turf Club releases Race dates for 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club releases Race dates for 2025

Jan 13, 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The prestigious Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) situated at Bush Lot Farm Corentyne Berbice has released its racing dates for the year 2025. The club which is one of the...
Read More
Region Six Education Department Renews Golf Initiative with Guyana Golf Association

Region Six Education Department Renews Golf...

Jan 13, 2025

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional C/ships with fifties

Savory, Persaud show class ahead of Regional...

Jan 12, 2025

Spectators experience and playing standards high on the agenda says Minister Ramson

Spectators experience and playing standards high...

Jan 12, 2025

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open Officially Declared Open

Archery Guyana’s 2024 Senior Barebow Open...

Jan 12, 2025

Body of Chinese national who fell from new Demerara River bridge recovered

Body of Chinese national who fell from new...

Jan 11, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]