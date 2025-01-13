Suspect to be jointly charged with cop for Giftland car park abduction)

Latest update January 13th, 2025 3:10 AM
Jan 13, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Okeemo Brummell, one of the suspects in the Giftland car park abduction, will be jointly charged today with police Lance Corporal Delon Younge for the crime.
Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Brummell for the October 2024 abduction of Kevin Fiedtkou at the Giftland Mall car park in Liliendaal, Georgetown.
He was arrested a few days ago after being on the run for some three months.
Police told Kaieteur News on Sunday that investigators have received the greenlight to jointly charge Brummell and Lance Corporal Younge “for the offence of Abduction with intent to hold for Ransom”
Younge, a traffic policeman, was charged last week in connection with the same crime but not for allegedly abducting Fiedtkou.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and was granted $40,000 bail.
In addition to Younge’s charge, police said that another officer would be charged under the Police Disciplinary Act for the unauthorised use of a police vehicle during the abduction.
The abduction unfolded when Fiedtkou, 31, was approached by three men, two armed with firearms, who falsely identified themselves as police officers. They took him to his home in Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they demanded money for his release. In total, Fiedtkou was forced to hand over $9.5 million. However, the following day, the suspects returned in a police vehicle and demanded more money. Fiedtkou reportedly gave them $40,000, to make them leave.
