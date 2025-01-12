Faizal Khan is Chairman of BritCham

Kaieteur News– The British Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (BritCham Guyana) has announced the results of its recent Board elections, held following a meeting on 9th January, 2025.

According to release from BritCham, the board has elected Chief Executive Officer, Guysons Faizal Khan to the position of Chairman; Head, Strategy and Sustainability -Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Anand Harrilall as Secretary; Chief Operations Officer, Nations Inc., Liam O’Toole as Treasurer.

In addition to the officers holding these roles, the Board comprises of directors who will contribute their expertise and strategic vision to the Chamber’s initiatives.

The following persons were also elected as directors Adrian Barrow – Chief Operations Officer, Insurance Brokers Guyana Ltd; Rocky Hanoman – Manager, Strategy & Transactions, Ernst & Young Services Inc; Robert Hiscock – Head of Mobile Networks, Enet; Timothy Miller, OBE – Country Director, Control Risks Guyana Services Inc.; Richard Stanton – Deputy Chief Executive Officer, One Communications and Claire Antell-Thorne – Director, Wilderness Explorers Company Ltd. These professionals bring a diverse range of experience and leadership, reinforcing BritCham Guyana’s commitment to fostering a robust and collaborative business environment.

Commenting on the new appointments, Faizal Khan, Chairman, stated: “I am honoured to be elected by my fellow peers, to serve as Chairman of the Board. 2025 will be an important and exciting year for Guyana and the UK alike. BritCham Guyana will continue to support bilateral trade growth and relationship building. We aim to build on the Chamber’s successes in 2024, including what was a splendid, sold out UK launch, at the world famous Lord’s Cricket Ground last September 2025 will see the creation of even more opportunities for our members and partners on both sides of the Atlantic, so please stay tuned.”

BritCham Guyana extended its gratitude to the outgoing leadership team for their dedicated service and contributions to the organization’s growth.

The Chamber remains committed to driving initiatives that benefit its members, and enhance bilateral relations between Guyana and the UK About BritCham Guyana.

The British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana) is a professional business support organization working to protect, promote, and encourage trade and commerce between Guyana and the United Kingdom and, in so doing, improve the quality of business opportunities across Guyana and the UK.

