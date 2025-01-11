(Youngsters seize opportunity, rubbing shoulders with Golden Jags star Omar Glasgow)

Latest update January 11th, 2025 4:10 AM
Jan 11, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports-Football has opened many doors for young Golden Jaguars and Chicago Fire FC II forward Omari Glasgow. With aspirations of becoming Guyana’s foremost football icon, his love for the sport transcends the field. In a groundbreaking initiative, the young football star extended his reach by giving back to the community, hosting a one-day football camp last Saturday at the National Gymnasium. This event offered young players the opportunity to interact with one of the nation’s top football figures.
The camp saw upcoming players from various communities benefiting from sessions led by several coaches and sharing the pitch with the Chicago Fire FC II and Golden Jaguars standout.
In an invited comment, Coach Leon Roberts outlined the objectives of the event: “Today was just a learning process for some of the young players who’ve been away from football during the holidays. We brought them back, worked on ball mastery, and introduced some coaching principles to get them re-engaged,” Roberts shared.
He further emphasized the importance of such initiatives: “It’s crucial because it helps these players envision their future in the sport. Watching Omari play a scrimmage with them highlighted the differences in pace, movement, and game chemistry at a higher level. This exposure benefits them holistically.”
After spending time on the pitch with the young participants, Glasgow expressed his excitement about giving back and encouraged his Golden Jaguars teammates to follow suit: “It was fun coming out and spending at least half a day with the youths. There’s so much talent here, and it’s just about creating more opportunities like this. I’m hoping more people get involved and support initiatives like this. Mr. [Junior] Forrester is trying to build something meaningful, and I’m already looking forward to the next one,” Glasgow said.
He also highlighted the importance of nurturing the next generation: “The younger generation needs this kind of support. The more we provide opportunities, the more they’ll buy into the vision and work to develop their game. National players like myself are calling for more corporate involvement in initiatives like this. If companies can come on board to help shape the next generation of talent, it would be fantastic. I’d like to thank Coach Natural, Leon, Awo, and everyone who made this possible. It’s a great feeling.”
Currently, the organisers are seeking sponsors to ensure the camp can be held consistently, offering continued support to young footballers across Guyana.
(Youngsters seize opportunity, rubbing shoulders with Golden Jags star Omar Glasgow)
