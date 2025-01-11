CFU launches Next Generation Class of 2025 Referees training

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Twenty-two match officials representing 15 Member Associations are gearing up for the start of the 2025 edition of the CFU Next Generation Referee Course, which runs from January 17-19, 2025. The Barbados Football Association (BFA) will host the session. Sherwin Alli is the lone Guyanese on the programme.

Launched in 2022, the initiative, supported by Concacaf, provides Caribbean match officials with the prerequisites to matriculate to the FIFA Refereeing International Lists. The course equips participants with theoretical and practical skills, ultimately leading to nominations to the FIFA rank.

Dave Meikle, a CFU Referee Committee member and Next Gen administrator, is supported by a team of instructors comprised of FIFA Fitness Refereeing Instructor and CFU Referee Committee Member Kelesha Antoine, FIFA Technical Instructor Dianne Ferreira-James, Instructor Victor Stewart, Concacaf Technical Instructor Ishan Philip, and Concacaf Fitness Instructor Rohan Thobourne.

FIFA match officials and World Cup candidates Odette Hamilton (Jamaica) and Crystal Sobers (Trinidad and Tobago) will be mentors.

Over three days, the match officials will undergo intense training on the field and in the classroom. The training then transfers online, with the instructors designing a bespoke programme for the cohort, monitoring their progress, and providing mentorship. Next Gen students may also receive appointments to competitions, such as the CFU Girls U-14 Challenge Series slated for the summer. The in-person programme continues at that time with more practical and technical training.

Victor Moore, the BFA’s head of refereeing, said the BFA is delighted to host the 2025 programme.

“We look forward to the 2025 edition with high expectations,” Mr. Moore said.

“We are pleased to be represented, along with other young, emerging, talented match officials, as part of this distinguished gathering with top referee tutors. Referee education and physical development are critical to meeting the CFU and Concacaf objective of having a panel of match officials present at every FIFA-recognized tournament, including the World Cup. The high success of previous Next Gen Courses indicates that the program has the potential to achieve the CFU’s desired expectations,” Mr. Moore added.

The Next Gen initiative is an impacting and pivotal program for the CFU. Eight students debut on the 2025 FIFA International Refereeing List: McManaman Bedeau (GRN), Cleon Cully (BRB), Jonathon Hughes (CAY), Evens Julims (BAH), Edson Lieveld (SUR), Jaselle Louison (BRB), Amaury Majors (BER), and James Ramprasha (BVI).

Mr. Randolph Harris, president of the CFU and the BFA, hailed the programme’s success.

“We have seen the tangible benefits of Next Gen, with our Caribbean referees getting match appointments, moving on to the Concacaf Academy, and dozens advancing to the ranks of FIFA, all in a few short years. Intangibly, we have, for aspiring Caribbean match officials, examples of the development and growth of people from within their sphere, and they know that there is a pathway for them to advance their careers,” Mr. Harris added.

“The success of the programme is due to a collaborative approach between the CFU and Concacaf and the support of the Member Associations, and we are grateful to all of the partners,” Mr. Harris said.

The members of the CFU Next Gen class of 2025—all center referees—are:

# NAME MEMBER ASSOCIATION ROLE GENDER 1 Kevahn Hawley Anguilla Referee Male 2 Shemroy Alie Antigua and Barbuda Referee Male 3 Portia Davis Antigua and Barbuda Referee Female 4 Kai Jacob Barbados Referee Male 5 Darren Scantlebury Barbados Referee Male 6 Guillaume Parkins British Virgin Islands Referee Male 7 Steven Wellington Cayman Islands Referee Male 8 Michaël Kirindongo Curaçao Referee Male 9 Vernent Joseph Dominica Referee Male 10 Jessica Pierre-Louis Dominica Referee Female 11 Leon Hazzard Grenada Referee Male 12 Jordan Chaibriant Guadeloupe Referee Male 13 Sherwin Alli Guyana Referee Male 14 Kesla Anderson Jamaica Referee Male 15 Shaquaine Baugh Jamaica Referee Male 16 Yusuf Saunders Saint Kitts and Nevis Referee Male 17 Jody Walters Saint Kitts and Nevis Referee Male 18 Mozakie King Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Referee Male 19 Rodney Blinker Suriname Referee Male 20 Rabia Blinker Suriname Referee Female 21 Akil Weekes Trinidad and Tobago Referee Male 22 N’neeka Harewood Trinidad and Tobago Referee Female

