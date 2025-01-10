(Trinidadian man charged for stealing rum, cigarettes, snacks)

Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM
Jan 10, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 34-year-old Trinidadian plumber has been remanded to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of simple larceny, at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Adrian Mohammed, who is of no fixed place of abode, was accused of stealing a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, and snacks valued at $264,400 from 28-year-old Guyanese minibus driver Kevon Cummings. The incident occurred between December 30 and 31, 2024, along the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Mohammed was arrested on January 6, 2025, and subsequently charged with simple larceny under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01. Appearing before Magistrate Wanda Fortune, Mohammed pleaded guilty to the charge. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear again on January 10, 2025, for sentencing.
