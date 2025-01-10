Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Trinidadian man charged for stealing rum, cigarettes, snacks

Jan 10, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 34-year-old Trinidadian plumber has been remanded to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of simple larceny, at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Adrian Mohammed, who is of no fixed place of abode, was accused of stealing a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, and snacks valued at $264,400 from 28-year-old Guyanese minibus driver Kevon Cummings. The incident occurred between December 30 and 31, 2024, along the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Adrian Mohammed

Mohammed was arrested on January 6, 2025, and subsequently charged with simple larceny under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01. Appearing before Magistrate Wanda Fortune, Mohammed pleaded guilty to the charge. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear again on January 10, 2025, for sentencing.

(Trinidadian man charged for stealing rum, cigarettes, snacks)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

CWI’s Shallow, Bascombe circumspect amid two-tier Test system debate

CWI’s Shallow, Bascombe circumspect amid two-tier Test system

Jan 10, 2025

SportsMax – While arguing that news of a pending proposal to introduce a two-tier Test cricket system could merely be a rumour, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow pointed...
Read More
Guyana to play Suriname, Grenada in “Nations Cup” b/ball tournament

Guyana to play Suriname, Grenada in “Nations...

Jan 10, 2025

Guyana Football Federation announces opening of 2025/2026 mid-season transfer window

Guyana Football Federation announces opening of...

Jan 10, 2025

West Indies unveil powerful 17-man squad for O50s World Cup in Sri Lanka 

West Indies unveil powerful 17-man squad for O50s...

Jan 10, 2025

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct promotion single spot in Elite League Season Seven

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct...

Jan 09, 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere gratitude

Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere...

Jan 09, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]