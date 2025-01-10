(GEMS Theatre Productions to premiere “From Whence We Came – The Chinese Experience”)

Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM
Jan 10, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- GEMS Theatre Productions is set to debut the highly anticipated historical and educational drama, “From Whence We Came – The Chinese Experience” on January 11, 2025, at the National Cultural Centre.
A press statement from GEMS Theatre Productions stated that this thought-provoking production, which traces the journey of the Chinese community in British Guiana from their arrival to the present day, is based on extensive research by Scott Ting-A-Kee.
The stage adaptation is written by acclaimed playwright, novelist, and artist Harold Bascom, a winner of multiple Guyana Prizes for Literature. Bascom, known for his influential work in Guyana’s theatre scene during the late 80s and 90s, brings his expertise to this monumental play.
The production is directed by Ayanna Waddell, with stage management by Esther Hamer, both graduates of the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama. The talented cast of actors portraying key figures in the Chinese experience includes Mark Kazim, May Ann Chung, Miriam Lam, David Hackett, Nathaniel Powers, Dwayne Hackett, and many more.
“Finding actors to tell the story has been the biggest challenge of this production,” Gem Production stated. Despite the obstacles, a diverse mix of experienced and new performers, combined with the artistry of hair and makeup professionals, ensures the story is powerfully told.
The Chinese Experience is the first of six historical productions in a series being staged by producer and creator Gem Madhoo-Nascimento from 2025 to 2026. The concept for the play was conceived over 12 years ago in collaboration with Marjorie Ting-A-Kee Kirkpatrick, and its staging comes as a tribute to Mrs. Kirkpatrick’s memory. The production is presented in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Business Association. As an educational play, ‘The Chinese Experience’ aims to remind the audience—particularly younger generations—of the rich history and contributions of the Chinese community in Guyana.
Free admission and public access
The production is open to the public at no charge. Tickets can be collected from the National Cultural Centre box office and were available since December 27, 2024. School groups, via the Ministry of Education, will also be invited to attend. The premiere will take place on Saturday, January 11 at 20:00h, with a second performance on Sunday, January 12, at 18:00 p.m., marking the anniversary of the Chinese arrival in Guyana. A special school show will be held on Monday, January 13, at 9:30h.
(GEMS Theatre Productions to premiere “From Whence We Came – The Chinese Experience”)
