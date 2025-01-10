(EPA updates EIA scope for Exxon’s 7th project after citizens file legal action)

Latest update January 10th, 2025 5:00 AM
Jan 10, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday, announced that it has amended the Terms and Scope for ExxonMobil’s seventh project – Hammerhead – following a legal suit filed by two Guyanese on the matter.
It said the Terms and Scope (T&S) was updated to specifically include Scope 3 emissions, following further feedback from stakeholders. In December 2024, Kaieteur News reported that two citizens filed legal action against the EPA for failing to ensure the impacts from the planned development is properly assessed.
Attorneys-at-law Melinda Janki, Tim Prudhoe, Anna-Kay Brown and Suzanne Bullen are representing the plaintiffs, Wintress Morris and Joy Marcus. In a statement, the citizens explained that the EPA issued a Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Hammerhead Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) which does not take into account the impact of greenhouse gas pollution from burning the associated oil and gas from the proposed development.
They pointed out that the oil/gas will be burned from the project. To this end, the EPA has a duty to assess the impacts of that pollution in line with the requirements of the Environmental Protection Act. If this is not done, a proper decision could not be made about Hammerhead.
The citizens argued, “As citizens of Guyana, every one of us has a right to know how this Hammerhead pollution will affect us and our families. What harm will pollution do to our children? What harm will it do to our fisherfolk? What harm will pollution do to the elderly and the vulnerable in our society? What will it do to the climate and the ocean? We demand answers.”
According to Morris and Marcus, their lawyer, Melinda Janki had written several letters to the Executive Director of the Agency, Kemraj Parsram, reminding him that the TOR for the Hammerhead EIA must identify, describe and evaluate the direct and indirect effects of the project. They noted their disappointment that the Executive Director ignored their lawyer’s letters and did not correct the terms of reference for the EIA.
In its statement on Thursday however, the EPA explained that the T&S had previously included direct and indirect impacts to be considered in the conduct of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which intended to cover all plausible potential impacts, not limited to Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.
“However, following feedback from stakeholders and further examination by EPAs technical staff, Scope 3 emissions are now specifically included to provide greater clarity. This is with respect to the application by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) for environmental authorisation for the Hammerhead project, situated in the Stabroek Block, Offshore Guyana,” the agency said.
Kaieteur News understands that the citizens will be proceeding with the legal challenge.
(EPA updates EIA scope for Exxon’s 7th project after citizens file legal action)
