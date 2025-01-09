(Gov’t invested $1.3B in CSO programme last year)

Latest update January 9th, 2025 3:52 AM
Jan 09, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs invested $1.3 billion in the Community Service Officers (CSO) programme for 2024.
This was disclosed by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Friday, during the ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at her main office located at Quamina and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.
The CSO programme focuses on the engagement of young people aged 16 to 35 years. This programme one of the largest budget allocations under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for 2024 is designed to create opportunities for youth involvement in local governance and community development projects. With approximately 2,759 participants, the programme reaches a significant portion of the youth population in Amerindian villages. Notably, each village between 10 to 15 young individuals are involved in the programme, with the number varying depending on the size of the village.
“And the investment is not only about reimbursing them for the engagement of their contribution to community development as they are attached to the village council but it is an investment in Amerindian human capital,” the minister said.
A major component of the CSO programme is skill development. Throughout the years, young people are trained in a variety of fields, ranging from hospitality to agriculture and business. Minister Sukhai highlighted that in 2024, a total of 124 young people were trained in school uniform production, providing a vital service to their communities while developing valuable skills. Additionally, 120 youths have received training in small engine repairs, 110 in tractor driving and maintenance, and 44 in business management.
She added, “One of our tasks in the ministry is to ensure the cultural and also their (students) traditional knowledge at craft making is retained, so we supported the training of 40 young people in craft making.” The minister also related that Shade house management, an innovative form of agriculture that has gained participation in Amerindian communities, is another area where 44 young people have been trained.
Meanwhile, she elaborated that the stipend for Youth Entrepreneurship exceeded $1 billion in 2024, providing significant income for young people. She explained that while their employment may not necessarily be full-time or professional, it plays a crucial role in village development.
The programme encourages young people to engage in their communities, recognizing their important contributions to the growth of local areas. As part of this initiative, youth are given the opportunity to work as apprentices with village councils in various fields, including environmental support, agriculture, mining, and forestry.
