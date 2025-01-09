Latest update January 9th, 2025 3:52 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gov’t invested $1.3B in CSO programme last year

Jan 09, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs invested $1.3 billion in the Community Service Officers (CSO) programme for 2024.

This was disclosed by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Friday, during the ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at her main office located at Quamina and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.

The CSO programme focuses on the engagement of young people aged 16 to 35 years. This programme one of the largest budget allocations under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for 2024 is designed to create opportunities for youth involvement in local governance and community development projects. With approximately 2,759 participants, the programme reaches a significant portion of the youth population in Amerindian villages. Notably, each village between 10 to 15 young individuals are involved in the programme, with the number varying depending on the size of the village.

Gov’t invested $1.3B in CSO programme last year

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

“And the investment is not only about reimbursing them for the engagement of their contribution to community development as they are attached to the village council but it is an investment in Amerindian human capital,” the minister said.

A major component of the CSO programme is skill development. Throughout the years, young people are trained in a variety of fields, ranging from hospitality to agriculture and business.  Minister Sukhai highlighted that in 2024, a total of 124 young people were trained in school uniform production, providing a vital service to their communities while developing valuable skills. Additionally, 120 youths have received training in small engine repairs, 110 in tractor driving and maintenance, and 44 in business management.

She added, “One of our tasks in the ministry is to ensure the cultural and also their (students) traditional knowledge at craft making is retained, so we supported the training of 40 young people in craft making.” The minister also related that Shade house management, an innovative form of agriculture that has gained participation in Amerindian communities, is another area where 44 young people have been trained.

Meanwhile, she elaborated that the stipend for Youth Entrepreneurship exceeded $1 billion in 2024, providing significant income for young people. She explained that while their employment may not necessarily be full-time or professional, it plays a crucial role in village development.

The programme encourages young people to engage in their communities, recognizing their important contributions to the growth of local areas. As part of this initiative, youth are given the opportunity to work as apprentices with village councils in various fields, including environmental support, agriculture, mining, and forestry.

(Gov’t invested $1.3B in CSO programme last year)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct promotion single spot in Elite League Season Seven

Seven Regional Champions to vie for direct promotion single spot in...

Jan 09, 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is set to commence the highly anticipated Elite League Qualification Playoffs on Saturday, January 11, 2025. This knockout-style...
Read More
Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere gratitude

Kennard Memorial Turf Club expresses sincere...

Jan 09, 2025

Canada-based Guyanese Umpire Suresh Budhoo excited to officiate at upcoming IMC Over-50 World Cup in Sri Lanka

Canada-based Guyanese Umpire Suresh Budhoo...

Jan 09, 2025

Anil Beharry Real Estate and Related Services contributes to CWC Bomb Squad award ceremony

Anil Beharry Real Estate and Related Services...

Jan 09, 2025

Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division plan for Test cricket

Alarm in West Indies over radical two-division...

Jan 08, 2025

After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in Pakistan for Test series

After 18 years hiatus, West Indies arrive in...

Jan 08, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]