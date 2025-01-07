(GDF ‘A’ crowned GFF/Maid Marian Women’s Cup champions)

Latest update January 7th, 2025 3:18 AM
Jan 07, 2025 Sports
-Jalade Trim, Glendy Lewis among top awardees
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) concluded its 2024 season with the inaugural Maid Marian ‘Wheat Up’ Women’s Cup, showcasing the country’s top players and elevating Women’s Football to new heights. The tournament’s dramatic finale on Saturday evening saw the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC Team ‘A’ claim the championship at the National Training Facility turf in Providence, concluding a memorable season.
In a historic feat, Glengie Lewis etched her name into the annals of Guyanese football by leading two separate teams to title victories on consecutive nights. On Friday evening, Lewis led the GT Kanaimas to National Futsal championship win, and less than 24 hours later, she delivered another exceptional performance for GDF FC Team A, scoring twice in their emphatic 7-1 triumph over their sister team, GDF FC Team ‘B’. Lewis’ unparalleled achievement highlights her remarkable skill, resilience, and leadership on the field.
The final was a masterclass in teamwork and dominance, with Sandra Johnson fresh off her Friday night success also with the GT Kanaimas netting a superb hat-trick to set up the win for GDF. Jalade Trim and Patsy Walker also contributed to the victory with one goal each, while GDF Team B’s lone goal came from Ashanti Horsham.
GDF FC Team A’s triumph secured them the championship trophy and a $500,000 cash prize. GDF FC Team ‘B’ earned $300,000 as runners-up, while the Guyana Police Force FC and Fruta Conquerors FC claimed third and fourth places, taking home $150,000 and $50,000, respectively.
The tournament celebrated individual brilliance as well, with Glendy Lewis deservedly receiving the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for her consistent and inspiring performances. Jalade Trim, with an astounding 17 goals, claimed the Most Goals Award, while Ruth George’s stellar defensive efforts earned her the Best Goalkeeper Award, conceding only one goal throughout the competition.
Meanwhile, the GFF Head Wayne Forde emphasised the tournament’s significance in advancing women’s football in Guyana. “The Maid Marian Women’s Cup has provided our exceptionally talented female athletes with a vital platform to showcase their skills in an arena that has historically been reserved for male players during the traditional End of Year Football Season. Moving forward, we are committed to building on this year’s success by ensuring that women’s football receives the recognition and spotlight it deserves during the festive season.”
Forde extended his gratitude to the tournament’s sponsors, NAMILCO and Guyana Beverages Inc., whose support made the event possible. NAMILCO’s Finance Controller, Fitzroy McLeod, highlighted the company’s belief in the transformative power of sports, while Anita Lall, Marketing Manager of Guyana Beverages Inc., reiterated their commitment to fostering talent and inclusivity in football through brands FRUTA and OASIS.
The Maid Marian Women’s Cup marks a significant milestone for women’s football in the country, symbolizing a growing commitment to inclusivity and investment in the sport. Glendy Lewis’ extraordinary double-title feat is a testament to the exceptional talent emerging from Guyana and a beacon of inspiration for future generations of female footballers.
(GDF ‘A’ crowned GFF/Maid Marian Women’s Cup champions)
Jan 07, 2025Kaieteur Sports-Archery Guyana (AG) is set to host a 2-day National Indoor Senior Recurve tournament on January 18 and 19 2025, at the Cyril Potter College Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus. Getting the...
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 07, 2025
Jan 06, 2025
Jan 06, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Olympic boxing now finds itself as at a crossroads. A recent report in the Kaieteur News... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- It has long been evident that the world’s richest nations, especially those responsible... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]