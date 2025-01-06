Latest update January 6th, 2025 4:00 AM

Pres. Ali visits hydroponics farm at Friendship

Jan 06, 2025

Kaieteur News- President Dr. Irfaan Ali, last Friday, visited the CV (Craig Vegetables) Hydroponics Farm in Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara.

During the visit, the President received an update on the farm’s operations from its founder and owner, Mr. Kitaka Craig.  The farm produces a variety of crops, including lettuce, kale, spinach, mint, parsley, and cilantro. According to Craig, it operates on less than two acres of land and is managed by a team of five staff members.

The farm established its first greenhouse in 2009 and has since expanded to 15 shade houses, with plans for further expansion.

Last year alone, CV Farms produced over 33,000 pounds of lettuce and more than 9,000 pounds of kale. Craig said the produce is sold to local supermarkets and restaurants. He also noted that, with the future expansion of his farm, he will target the international market.

In brief remarks, the President commended Craig and said that the Ministry of Agriculture will collaborate and support the model farm.  “This is food security. This is building innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology…” President Ali noted.

 

