(Mashramani Street Football Championships to kick off on February 1)

Latest update January 6th, 2025 4:00 AM
Jan 06, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Seventh Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship is exepected to kick off on February 1 with 32 teams vying for the coveted top prize in one of the country’s premier ‘small goal’ football tournaments.
In a press release yesterday, hosts of the event, Sports Management Inc. (SMI) disclosed plans to host the 2025 version of the competition. The organisation said that it is forced to include preliminary rounds in communities before the grand finals on February 15 at the National Park.
“Last year we hosted the event on one night, and a lot of teams complained about being left out and being given the opportunity to win the title. We have come up with a way to address that this year given the amount of teams that want to play in the tournament,” the SMI release said.
“We will host three preliminary nights in Pouderoyen, Back Circle and Mocha before the grand finals at the National Park on February 15. The semi-finals, third place playoff and finals will be held at the National Park,” the release informed. Stabroek Ballers are the defending champions in the tournament that featured 16 of the top teams last year following its it return.
In 2022, SMI hosted perhaps the biggest street football contest in Guyana’s history. It was called the Magnum Mashramani Cup. Following a hiatus in 2023, the sixth edition of the event returned to the annual ‘small goal’ calendar last year. “This event brings with it the weight of six years of hosting and developing similar tournaments across the country,” the release continued.
The release thanked Ansa Mcal Trading, MVP Sports, Nigel Hinds Financial Services, Cevons Waste Management, ENet, Corum Group, Fireside Grill and Chill, Starr Party Rentals and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken for their continued support of “our initiatives, which are solely aimed at giving grassroots sports a prominent place in Guyana and community development through positive youth participation in physical activity”.
The winner will pocket 500,000, second place 300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000. Trophies will be given to teams placing first to third while prizes will be given to the Most Valubale Player (MVP) of the tournament and the Most Goal Scorer.
