(Guyanese MMA star Harris set for octagon return on January 11)

Jan 06, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese Mixed Martial Arts international star fighter, Carlston Harris is set for a return to the Octagon this coming Saturday against Argentina’s Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Guyanese Carlston Harris will make his return to the Octagon (Getty Images)  

Having lost his last fight during May 2024’s UFC Fight Night 241 via knockout to American Khaos Williams, Harris will be looking to headline his return to action with a possible win.

Harris enters this fight with a record of 19-6, 4-2 in UFC bouts, while a slightly more experienced Ponzinibbio will be keen on adding to his 30-8 professional record.

The upcoming UFC Fight Night 259 at the Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada USA will also be a mental challenge for the Guyanese, having lost to Williams in his last fight at the same venue.

Argentina’s Santiago Ponzinibbio

Harris enjoyed his moment of international stardom when he picked up a submission victory over American Jeremiah Wells during his 4th UFC match, at 2023’s Fight Night 226 summer event.

