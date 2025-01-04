Two more young cricketers benefit from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”.

Kaieteur News- Rahul Sheeran and Tamesh Hemraj, ages fifteen and eleven respectively, and both of Bush Lot Cricket Club, West Coast, Berbice, were the latest to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

Sheeran is a left-handed batsman and right-hand medium pacer and Hemraj is a right-hand batsman and leg spinner. Rajbance Hemraj, their coach made representation on behalf of the aspiring cricketers and this initiative responded immediately. They both received one pair of batting gloves each. This project is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. Our aim is to keep young people off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

To date, ninety-two young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty four pairs of cricket shoes, twenty one pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty seven pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicketkeeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club,Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with twelve red balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

