Sgt. Bascom denies apologising to Mohameds

Kaieteur News- In a statement via his Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes, Police Sergeant (Sgt.) Dion Bascom has denied apologising to the Mohameds over murder accusations he had made against them.

In the Friday, January 3, 2025 edition of the Kaieteur News it was reported that the Mohameds dropped the $200M lawsuit against the Police Sergeant after he reportedly apologised.

On Thursday, prominent businessman, Azruddin Mohamed disclosed that he withdrew the case against Bascom.

He told the newspaper, “We just drop [the lawsuit] because it’s a waste of time going after that. We didn’t have anything to gain from it and Bascom reached out and apologized, so I forgave him… I’m sorry for him he is out of a job and is in a real bad situation.”

However, on Friday Bascom’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes issued a statement making it clear that his client did not apologise to the businessman.

“Sgt Dion Bascom did not issue any apology whether oral or written to Mr. Azruddin Mohamed,” Hughes wrote before adding, “The civil suit was discontinued by Counsel for Mr. Azruddin without any apology or compromise on the part of Dion Bascom.”

Bascom was sued by Mohamed for implicating him in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes called ‘Paper Shorts’. Fagundes, 42, a gold miner and biker of Kitty, Georgetown was gunned down outside a popular night club on Main Street, Georgetown, in March 2021.

According to the lawsuit that was filed by Mohamed’s attorney, Naresh Poonai, the businessman was seeking more than $100M in damages for defamation as well as exemplary, punitive and/or aggravated damages in excess of $100M.

He was also asking the High Court to restrain the cop from uttering, repeating, posting, printing, sharing and otherwise disseminating the defamatory content, as well as a mandatory injunction compelling him to forthwith permanently remove the Facebook posts.

According to the lawsuit, the lawyer described Mohamed as a well-respected businessman widely popular and well-known for his philanthropic efforts as he supports multiple charities, not-for-profit organisations, events, and Guyanese who are in need of financial assistance relating to social, economic or medical hardship.

As such, Poonai claimed that the cop’s utterances are untrue, false, disingenuous, malicious, irrational, unfair, unsubstantiated, unfounded and baseless.

He said that statements were made with the sole intent of tarnishing and lowering his client’s reputation and causing great embarrassment, psychological trauma, emotional distress, and public humiliation.

Bascom had posted videos on Facebook on August 11, 12, 13 and 19 –shortly after he was arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in relation to cocaine found in a house on Norton Street, Georgetown, and later released – accusing the businessman and senior police officers of a massive cover-up in the investigation into the execution of Fagundes.

(Sgt. Bascom denies apologising to Mohameds)