Mohameds drops lawsuit after Sgt. Bascom apologises over murder accusations

Kaieteur News – Prominent businessman, Azruddin Mohamed has dropped the $200M lawsuit against Police Sergeant Dion Bascom.

Bascom was sued by Mohamed for implicating him in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes called ‘Paper Shorts’. Fagundes, 42, a gold miner and biker of Kitty, Georgetown was gunned down outside a popular Night Club on Main Street, Georgetown in March 2021.

At the time of his death, Fagundes and his close friend, Roger Khan, were together sharing a few drinks with other acquaintances at the night spot in the capital city.

He had stepped out of the establishment to move a pick-up closer to the establishment’s entrance but as he was heading to the vehicle, two men emerged from a white tinted Toyota fielder wagon and riddled him with bullets using high powered weapons and escaped in the waiting car afterwards.

On Thursday, the businessman revealed that he withdrew the case against Bascom.

Mohamed told this newspaper that he decided to withdraw the matter after the policeman apologized for the implication.

He said: “We just drop because it’s a waste of time going after that. We didn’t have anything to gain from it and Bascom reached out and apologized, so I forgave him… I’m sorry for him he is out of a job and is in a real bad situation.”

According to the lawsuit filed by Mohamed’s attorney, Naresh Poonai, Mohamed was seeking more than $100M in damages for defamation as well as exemplary, punitive and/or aggravated damages in excess of $100M.

He was also asking the High Court to restrain the cop from uttering, repeating, posting, printing, sharing and otherwise disseminating the defamatory content, as well as a mandatory injunction compelling him to forthwith permanently remove the Facebook posts.

According to the lawsuit, the lawyer described Mohamed as a well-respected businessman widely popular and well-known for his philanthropic efforts as he supports multiple charities, not-for-profit organisations, events, and Guyanese who are in need of financial assistance relating to social, economic or medical hardship.

As such, Poonai claimed that, the cop’s utterances are untrue, false, disingenuous, malicious, irrational, unfair, unsubstantiated, unfounded and baseless.

He said that statements were made with the sole intent of tarnishing and lowering his client’s reputation and causing great embarrassment, psychological trauma, emotional distress, and public humiliation.

Bascom had posted videos on Facebook on August 11, 12, 13 and 19 –shortly after he was arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in relation to cocaine found in a house on Norton Street, Georgetown and later released – accusing the businessman and senior police officers of a massive cover-up in the investigation into the execution of Fagundes.

