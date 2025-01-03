(Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA Christmas Futsal Champions )

Latest update January 3rd, 2025 2:46 AM
Jan 03, 2025 Sports
UDFA Christmas Futsal Championship Final
Capital FC overwhelm Winners Connection 16-8 to claim third place
Kaieteur Sports- Botafago are the new Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Christmas futsal champions as they outclassed Milerock, 11-6, in a gripping final which was played New Year’s night at the Community Hard Court in Retrieve, Linden.
Led by the brilliance of striker Jamal Haynes who was on target thrice in the decider, Botafago after another brutal performance scoring display, emerged victorious as they dismantled the challenge of the defending champions.
Milerock showed grit and determination as they hauled themselves from a 1-5 deficit, to tie things up 6 all when the regular referee blew the whistle for the end of regulation play.
However, Botafago who were they best offensive team throughout this tournament, would put a brake on the scoring for Milerock, outscoring them, 5-1, eventually, to run away winners, 11-6, to capture the $1M first prize and trophy.
Along with Haynes’s hat-trick, solid support were received as braces were registered by skipper Donovan Francis, Jamal Bentick, Shemar Caesar and Amaniki Buntin.
Haynes for his performance was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final.
Omally Castello, who was brilliant between the uprights for Botafago, was awarded the Best Goalkeeper prize, as Milerock’s Colwyn Drakes, who slammed in four goals in that losing cause, emerged with the Most Goals as he netted 11 during the tournament.
The other scorers for Milerock in the final were Rajan Ramdehol with a brace and the other by Rawle Gittens.
For third place Capital FC humbled Winners Connection 16-8.
Botafago waltzed away with the champions’ trophy and the $1M cash incentive for this annual Upper Demerara Football Association tournament which had significant sponsorship coming from beverage giants Banks DIH, Jai Sighs and Auto Spares and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
The presentation of the $1M and other top awards were done after the final.
Banks DIH Linden Branch Manager Shawn Grant presented Botafago’s captain Donovan Francis with the $1M cash prize to Donovan as teammates gathered around along with UDFA President Wainwright Bethune and Banks DIH executive Mortimer Stewart.
Dominique Blair, the Deputy Mayor of Linden was on hand to hand over the MVP Trophy and $50,000 to Jamal Haynes, while Benny King Welding and Fabricating representative Kelon Neblett was there to present Botafago’s goalkeeper Omally Castello the $30,000 cash prize and a pair of goalkeeper’s gloves after he was named Best Goalkeeper of the final.
For being the top scorer in the tournament, Milerock’s Colwyn Drakes received $50,000 which was donated by SteBros Construction.
The UDFA thanked other businesses who came on board for this Christmas futsal championship including Bella Harry’s Lumber Yard and General Store, Jermaine and Son Supermarkets, S. Jagmohan Construction, Majors Rentals, New Era Entertainment, Orin’s Supreme Construction and D. Sookram and Daughters General Construction, Benny King Welding and Fabricating, Kelmon Enterprise, Clive Chapman Associates and Semple and Sons General Store.
