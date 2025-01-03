Latest update January 3rd, 2025 2:46 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA Christmas Futsal Champions 

Jan 03, 2025 Sports

UDFA Christmas Futsal Championship Final

Capital FC overwhelm Winners Connection 16-8 to claim third place

Kaieteur Sports- Botafago are the new Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Christmas futsal champions as they outclassed Milerock, 11-6, in a gripping final which was played New Year’s night at the Community Hard Court in Retrieve, Linden.

Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA Christmas Futsal Champions 

Botafago captain Donovan Francis collects $1M cash incentive from Banks DIH Linden Manager Shawn Grant fifth from right. (Botafgo pummel Milerock)

Led by the brilliance of striker Jamal Haynes who was on target thrice in the decider, Botafago after another brutal performance scoring display, emerged victorious as they dismantled the challenge of the defending champions.

Milerock showed grit and determination as they hauled themselves from a 1-5 deficit, to tie things up 6 all when the regular referee blew the whistle for the end of regulation play.

However, Botafago who were they best offensive team throughout this tournament, would put a brake on the scoring for Milerock, outscoring them, 5-1, eventually, to run away winners, 11-6, to capture the $1M first prize and trophy.

Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA Christmas Futsal Champions 

Best Goalkeeper Omally Castello collects goalkeeper’s gloves and $30,000 from Kelon Neblett.

Along with Haynes’s hat-trick, solid support were received as braces were registered by skipper Donovan Francis, Jamal Bentick, Shemar Caesar and Amaniki Buntin.

Haynes for his performance was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final.

Omally Castello, who was brilliant between the uprights for Botafago, was awarded the Best Goalkeeper prize, as Milerock’s Colwyn Drakes, who slammed in four goals in that losing cause, emerged with the Most Goals as he netted 11 during the tournament.

The other scorers for Milerock in the final were Rajan Ramdehol with a brace and the other by Rawle Gittens.

For third place Capital FC humbled Winners Connection 16-8.

Botafago waltzed away with the champions’ trophy and the $1M cash incentive for this annual Upper Demerara Football Association tournament which had significant sponsorship coming from beverage giants Banks DIH, Jai Sighs and Auto Spares and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The presentation of the $1M and other top awards were done after the final.

Banks DIH Linden Branch Manager Shawn Grant presented Botafago’s captain Donovan Francis with the $1M cash prize to Donovan as teammates gathered around along with UDFA President Wainwright Bethune and Banks DIH executive Mortimer Stewart.

Botafago’s Jamal Haynes at left collects MVP Trophy from Deputy Mayor of Linden Dominique Blair.

Dominique Blair, the Deputy Mayor of Linden was on hand to hand over the MVP Trophy and $50,000 to Jamal Haynes, while Benny King Welding and Fabricating representative Kelon Neblett was there to present Botafago’s goalkeeper Omally Castello the $30,000 cash prize and a pair of goalkeeper’s gloves after he was named Best Goalkeeper of the final.

For being the top scorer in the tournament, Milerock’s Colwyn Drakes received $50,000 which was donated by SteBros Construction.

The UDFA thanked other businesses who came on board for this Christmas futsal championship including Bella Harry’s Lumber Yard and General Store, Jermaine and Son Supermarkets, S. Jagmohan Construction, Majors Rentals, New Era Entertainment, Orin’s Supreme Construction and D. Sookram and Daughters General Construction, Benny King Welding and Fabricating, Kelmon Enterprise, Clive Chapman Associates and Semple and Sons General Store.

(Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA Christmas Futsal Champions )

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tonight: Sparta Boss goes up against Bent Street ‘A’ for K&S National Futsal title

Tonight: Sparta Boss goes up against Bent Street ‘A’ for K&S...

Jan 03, 2025

Lady Royals and Kanaimas to clash for Female championship Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship, which kicked off at the National Gymnasium with...
Read More
Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA Christmas Futsal Champions 

Botafgo pummel Milerock, 11-7, to become new UDFA...

Jan 03, 2025

BCB player transfer window opens for 2025 

BCB player transfer window opens for 2025 

Jan 03, 2025

Archery Guyana National 2-Day Indoor Senior Barebow Open, shoots off January 11 

Archery Guyana National 2-Day Indoor Senior...

Jan 03, 2025

Grandmaster Jose Luis Montes to lead Self-Defense Seminar

Grandmaster Jose Luis Montes to lead Self-Defense...

Jan 03, 2025

Keevin Allicock – the next torchbearer for Guyanese professional boxing

Keevin Allicock – the next torchbearer for...

Dec 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]